Fans of cartridges have reason to celebrate today, as the Eastward Switch physical edition is coming on May 24. The beloved indie adventure will be available for £29.99, so if you’re a collector who’s been waiting for a physical copy you can keep safe forever you’re in luck. It also comes with adorable chibi stickers too!

“iam8bit and Skybound Games have teamed up with Chucklefish to release a special Nintendo Switch physical edition for the acclaimed indie action-adventure RPG Eastward. The Eastward Switch physical edition will ship from May 24, 2022 for $34.99 USD / £29.99 GBP, and fans can now preorder from local retailers exclusively at eastward.iam8bit.com.

The Eastward physical edition for Nintendo Switch is bursting with charisma and personality. Featuring an exclusive chibi sticker pack along with a physical copy of the game on Nintendo Switch, players can now explore the beautifully detailed pixel art world of Eastward on the go.

Eastward is set in a society that is fast hurtling down the path of destruction, as an unknown and toxic presence begins to spread and poison the air. Those who could escape flocked to villages underground to start a new life, and as new generations were forged, they soon forgot all memories of the blue skies above. Sam and John, Eastward’s unlikely duo, join together as the hope of a thriving outside world beckons. The duo must escape the tyrannical clutches of subterranean society and travel across the world by rail to uncover the mystery of Sam’s powers, and the truth behind the deadly miasma.”

Our own Mick Fraser said “Eastward is an enjoyable and arresting adventure throughout, with memorable characters, likeable humour and just enough of a central mystery to keep you engaged.” so if you haven’t checked it out yet, this could be the perfect excuse to power up your cartridge collection.