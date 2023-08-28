Pizza Possum released date announced, coming in September

Developer Cosy Computer and publisher Raw Fury have together announced that Pizza Possum will be coming to PC (via Steam), PS5, Xbox Series S|X, and Nintendo Switch on September 28th, this year. Along with this info, there’s a new trailer which the team says can help you prepare for “an adorable food heist, going solo or together with your co-op critter companion”.

Pizza Possum is an arcade-style game featuring hide and seek mechanics that can be played in both local multiplayer, or solo. You can check out that new trailer, below. Also, there’s a demo of the game available now, so check that out via Steam, too, if you want to get an early taster of it and see if you want to pick up the full game at the end of September.

Live your best possum life in Cosy Computer’s Pizza Possum, the bite-sized, all-you-can-eat arcade game where you’ve gotta gobble up as much food as you can without getting caught! Experience adorable hide-and-seek action as you scamper around a picturesque seaside town, causing unruly marsupial chaos, evading guards, and risking it all for every last crumb! Play solo or with a friend via local multiplayer and Steam Remote Play Together as you scurry around a whimsical 3D island world to steal as much delicious food as possible, from decadent cheese wheels to mouth-watering fruit spreads, and, of course, pizza! You’ll need to unlock unique items like smoke bombs, punching gloves and more to stuff your way to victory in this delectable adventure featuring frantic gameplay and intuitive controls.

Cosy Computer has previously developed titles like Kingdom and Islanders, while Raw Fury has been on a hot streak with games lately, after publishing Kingdom Eighties, Cassette Beasts, Mr Sun’s Hatbox, and Superfuse, among many others.

Pizza Possum is coming to PC (Steam), PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch, and Xbox Series S|X on September 28th.