Arcade hide and seek game Pizza Possum demo announced, new trailer released

At this evening’s Guerilla Collective showcase, Raw Fury and Cosy Computer’s hide and seek game, Pizza Possum, got a new trailer and a demo announcement. The single player (or local co-op) title is coming to PC, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series S|X, and Nintendo Switch in 2023, and the new trailer gives a glimpse of what it’s all about.

On top of that, similar to a lot of PC titles right now, it’ll be taking part in Steam Next Fest by having a demo available from June 19th to 26th, so you can give it a go yourself, if you’re intrigued.

Have a look at the trailer and official word on the game, below

Life is good when you are a possum. You can eat all you want, and there is no one who can stop you. Well, except for all the guard dogs patrolling the village you’re in. But really, who are they to stop you. Besides, if you get chased, a quick hide in the bushes will often do the trick and get them off your scent. So what are you waiting for? Time to eat!

Here’s a list of the key features for Pizza Possum, as well:

Engage in adorable arcade-style hide-and-seek action

Wreak havoc as an irresistible bloatable possum

Escape or distract dog patrols using a wide range of tools, from smoke bombs to punching gloves

Join forces with a playful friend and increase the chaos in the local co-op

Embrace the mayhem by screaming when you get chased or giggling when you get away with it

Chase the frightened pig and goose neighbours long enough for them to drop more fruit for you

Sink your teeth into the biggest cheese of wheel your possum eyes have ever seen

Devour ice cream unbothered with a dog mask on

Risk it all for one final crumb of food

Pizza Possum is coming to PC and consoles later this year.