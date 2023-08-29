Sea of Stars question pack locations guide | find all the quizmaster quizzes

One of the numerous side-adventures in Sea of Stars is the quizmaster and his fun quizzes. They’re a quick source of getting sellable trinkets to boost your financial gains, which will help you buy all the items, recipes, and goodies you need. However, finding the Sea of Stars question pack locations is pretty tricky, and you may even uncover these packs before you know what to do with them.

In our Sea of Stars question pack locations guide, we’ll not only teach you how to find the quizmaster itself, but how to unlock all 10 of the question packs, so you can power through them and get items to sell for cold hard cash. That said, while showing you the Sea of Stars question pack locations is definitely a good thing, maybe have a go at some of the quizzes yourself, first, as they’re quite fun. That’s up to you, however, on with the show!

How to find the Quizmaster

Before you even know what to do with the question packs in Sea of Stars, you’ll need to find the Quizmaster. This strange fellow is hiding out in the ghostly town of Lucent. You’ll need to find the Turbo Cookie (in a house in the main part of town) and take it to wandering spirit to the far left of the town.

You have to beat the NPC here (it’s a very easy fight against a standard enemy), and this will give you the shed key. This shed key opens the shack on the right side of the bridge in Lucent, and will let you gain access to the Quizmaster. If you’re still struggling, make sure you’ve used the Graplou ability on all the corners and areas of Lucent you haven’t yet explored.

Sea of Stars Question Pack locations

Here’s the full list of all ten question packs, and how you get them, and find them.

Given to you by Quiz Master Brisk for beating the B.S Roulette – need to pay guy outside for the number Haunted Mansion, bookshelf in Library, bottom left Jungle Path – in the water on the left Songshroom Marsh – just beyond the door you need Yomara’s key to unlock. Cloud Kingdom – chest where the band is playing Cerulean Expanse – in the hidden area, with the Rainbow Conch Sky Base – chest near lift in the north wing Repine – Behind Cypher door Fleshmancer’s Lair – in the room next to the final boss Brisk – Given to you at the Golden Pelican