MSI Claw bios and GPU updates boost performance by “up to 150%”

MSI has announced that there have been two updates dropped for the MSI Claw that can boost performance “up to 150%”.

This is not an uncommon thing to happen post launch, and updates for the ASUS ROG Ally and Lenovo LEGION Go have also seen the gaming handhelds improve, but if the stats released by MSI are spot on, then these are pretty big boosts. You’ll need to get the latest bios (E1T41IMS.106, or 106 for shorthand) and the latest GPU drivers (31.0.101.5445, or 5445 in short) from the official links, but the stats MSI is showcasing are pretty impressive.

As you can see from the image above, some of the bigger changes are to the likes of Cyberpunk 2077, which gets a 58% boost from 35fps to 56fps on average. Likewise, it seems Dead Island 2 can now hit over 60fps on average on the MSI Claw with these updates, and Helldivers 2 is pushing from 46fps average, to 50. Red Dead Redemption 2 now gets over the golden 60, with 5% increase.

Of course, it’s also important to note that these games are all running in performance mode on low graphics, with V-Sync off. So if you are testing any yourself, your mileage will vary depending on your settings. To that end, MSI’s press release also has suggested settings for the best experience:

User Scenario – Extreme Performance

In-game resolution: 1920×1080

In-game Graphics Quality: Low

Xe Super Sampling: Performance (if applicable)

V-Sync: Off

FPS Limit: Off

Another point of note is that there are two models of the MSI Claw on the market, the 014UK and the 016UK, and again, this will change depending on the model you have. While both share the same GPU and amount of Ram (16GB), they have different processors.

MSI says that “To continuously improve user experience, MSI is actively working with Intel to optimize the performance of the Claw. We believe that with each update to the BIOS, GPU drivers, and the built-in gaming intermediary software, MSI Center M, the Claw will offer a more stable and smoother gaming experience”, also confirming that “the updated BIOS and GPU drivers enable the Claw to smoothly play the top 100 popular games on the Steam platform.”

MSI Claw is available now.