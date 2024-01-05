Monster Hunter and MSI crossover brings limited-edition PC products

MSI and Capcom have teamed up to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the Monster Hunter series with a set of limited-edition PC products. The duo will bring products from graphics cards (GPUs) to cases, monitors, and motherboards, and even full laptops, all set to coincide with that 20th anniversary of the series.

MSI explains that: “Inspired by one of the series’ most iconic monsters, the Rathalos, this collaboration aims to infuse the majestic aura and power of the Rathalos into a captivating range of limited-edition gaming peripherals. With these products, MSI invites gamers to embark on a journey into the captivating world of Monster Hunter, delivering a unique gaming experience that combines the superior craftsmanship of MSI with the classic gaming elements of Capcom”.

Sam Chern, MSI Marketing Vice President added: “In tribute to the 20th anniversary of Monster Hunter, MSI is joining forces with CAPCOM to present a magnificent celebration for gamers worldwide. Today, we announce the launch of a series of limited-edition gaming products. This not only pays homage to the rich history of Monster Hunter but also represents the ultimate pursuit of gaming technology. This collaboration will uniquely blend our outstanding technology in the gaming field with CAPCOM’s profound gaming expertise, delivering an unparalleled exclusive collection and an unprecedented gaming experience for all fans”.

From the press release, here’s the list of products with their official information.

MSI Crosshair 16 HX MONSTER HUNTER EDITION Gaming Laptop

The Crosshair 16 HX Monster Hunter edition, designed with inspiration from the well-known Rathalos, King of the Skies, roaring with power and ready to burn prey with flaming projectiles, engraved on the top case of the laptop. To further commemorate this collaboration, a golden MSI X Monster Hunter 20th Anniversary emblem will be placed on the the casing. Whether you’re in the midst of epic hunting in your favourite titles, exploring vast virtual realms, or streaming your gameplay to a worldwide audience, the powerful Crosshair 16 HX Monster Hunter edition, which is equipped with Intel® Core™ Processor and NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 4060 Laptop GPU, is your ultimate gaming companion, ensuring that you can enjoy seamless, lag-free gaming, and unlock the full potential of your gaming rig. The Crosshair 16 HX is going to be your gateway to the thrilling realm of monster-hunting adventures without a doubt!

MSI GeForce RTX 4060 Ti 8G GAMING SLIM MONSTER HUNTER EDITION Gaming Graphics Card

The MSI GeForce RTX™ 4060 Ti 8G GAMING SLIM Monster Hunter edition comes to life with exclusive patterns and a colour scheme inspired by the collaboration with Monster Hunter, celebrating a 20-year-long legacy. Embodying GAMING characteristics through bold lines, clean edges, RGB hues on a sleek appearance, and a ventilation cutout in the backplate, this graphics card is tailored to be slimmer and lighter for flexible gaming setup assembly while optimizing airflow and circulation within the PC case. Powered by NVIDIA’s Ada Lovelace architecture, the MSI GeForce RTX™ 4060 Ti is crafted to deliver incredible performance for mainstream gamers at 1080P resolution, achieving 100 frames per second with Ray Tracing, DLSS 3 neural rendering, and an eighth-generation NVIDIA Encoder (NVENC) with AV1 encoding. It meets gamer’s demands with the latest graphics technology, providing lifelike and immersive visuals, improved image quality, and enhanced frame rates in games.

MSI FORCE GC30 MONSTER HUNTER EDITION Gaming Controller

The FORCE GC30 Monster Hunter edition gaming controller, coated with an exclusive Monster Hunter 20th Anniversary design, brings a fantastic gameplay experience to this collaboration. This controller is specifically designed for use on multiple platforms, including Windows, Android, and popular gaming consoles. For an optimal gaming experience, the 8-way D-pad (directional pad) features a replaceable metal cover, kept in place by a premium magnetic design, allowing gamers to choose their preferred cover in various in-game scenarios. With the improved analog sticks and triggers, the movement with accuracy comes in handy for continuous manoeuvres. The ergonomically designed rubber side grips on both handles ensure a solid grip for long-term play. The haptic feedback enhances the gaming experience and provides an additional dimension of sensory input, thanks to dual-vibration motors. This gaming controller can easily connect to various devices in both wireless and wired modes.

MSI MAG CORELIQUID E360 MONSTER HUNTER EDITION Liquid Cooler

MSI introduces its latest collaboration in its liquid cooler line-up, the MAG CORELIQUID E360 Monster Hunter edition. It comes with three ARGB fans on a 360mm radiator with Monster Hunter’s pattern design etched onto the product with the popular Monster, Rathalos. The pump design improved significantly by separating hot and cold coolants with a durable 3-phase motor to enhance the cooling performance. The E Series liquid cooler water block cap has a 270-degree rotating circular ARGB lighting effect with ease of assembling and cable arrangements. With MSI’s exclusive MSI CENTER software, users can fine-tune and adjust the suitable speed of the cooling fan and the pump to optimize in different scenarios.

MSI MPG GUNGNIR 300 MONSTER HUNTER EDITION Gaming Case

The MPG GUNGNIR series will also be included in this collaboration with Monster Hunter revealing as the MPG GUNGNIR 300 Monster Hunter edition. It comes with a one-piece 1mm perforated front panel design and is equipped with four 120mm fans that are compatible with a front & top dual 360mm AIO liquid cooler, while remaining sufficient space for a push-pull configuration, providing exceptional cooling performance. The MPG GUNGNIR 300 Series comes built-in adjustable tool-free stand that allows room for horizontal and vertical installations of high-end graphics cards. While installed vertically, users could mount an additional three fans on the fan bracket to enhance even more airflow between the graphics card and motherboard.

MSI MPG Z790 EDGE MONSTER HUNTER EDITION Gaming Motherboard

MPG Z790 EDGE Series will also join and collaborate with Monster Hunter to create a limited edition called MPG Z790 EDGE Monster Hunter edition. This motherboard features up to 16+1+1 Phases Mirrored Power Arrangement with 90A SPS that uses the Extended Heatsink with heat-pipe integration for more heat dissipation, blazing fast speed with the latest Lightning Gen 5.0 PCIe and M.2 slots, Lightning USB 20G, and new Wi-Fi 7 Solution with Bluetooth 5.4.

MSI MAG 274QRF QD E2 MONSTER HUNTER EDITION Gaming Monitor

Inspired by iconic Monster Rathalos, it boasts unique wing and tail designs, accented in a striking red finish. With a 180Hz refresh rate and rapid 1ms response time, the display ensures a seamless gaming experience. Featuring Quantum Dot and Rapid IPS technology, it delivers vibrant visuals with a wide color gamut. MSI Gaming Intelligence software adds diverse gaming features. Beyond a gaming monitor, it’s a fusion

