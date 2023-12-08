Monster Hunter Wilds announced, coming 2025

Capcom has revealed Monster Hunter Wilds, coming 2025, and is attempting to create “the greatest Monster Hunter experience yet”.

The new entry into the beloved Monster Hunter series will be coming to PC (via Steam), PS5, and Xbox Series S|X in 2025, but we’ll see a little more of it in Summer 2024, says series producer Ryozo Tsujimoto, who said: “We’re thrilled to announce Monster Hunter Wilds today and reveal the newest entry in the Monster Hunter series to fans all over the world”, and added “Our team is working passionately to create the greatest Monster Hunter experience yet, and we’re eager to play the game with everyone when it launches in 2025. Until then, please look forward to summer 2024, when we’ll have more information to share”.

Check out the reveal trailer, below, and some more info from the press release for the reveal of Monster Hunter Wilds.

The Monster Hunter series is now celebrating its 20th anniversary. Since 2004, the beloved co-op action RPGs have sold over 95 million units worldwide. In the games, players hunt larger-than-life foes across expansive natural environments. Each monster poses a unique challenge, so players must plan carefully, form hunting parties with friends, and utilize everything at their disposal to survive these thrilling set-piece quests. As a reward for overcoming their quarry, hunters can harvest the remains to craft equipment and upgrade their customizable arsenal for the challenges ahead. Everyone looking forward to the upcoming title can start their journey today by picking up Monster Hunter: World at a great discount. The highly acclaimed game is on sale now on digital storefronts. Monster Hunter World: Iceborne and its Master Edition are also currently available at a great discount.

It’s going to be a pretty long wait for series fans until Summer 2024, let alone the 2025 release date, but at least now we have a new game to look forward to in the series.

Monster Hunter Wilds is set for 2025 on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series S|X.