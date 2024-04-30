Developer Enhance has announced that puzzle-platformer Humanity is coming to Xbox on May 30th, and will be on Game Pass as well.

From the minds behind the likes of Rez (Tetsuya Mizuguchi) and other fantastic titles, Humanity is one of those that will push your brain quite hard, starting off easy enough, and getting hard really fast. Players who missed out due to it being only on PS5 and PC previously can pre-install (or pre-order if you don’t have Game Pass) for Xbox Series S|X now.

Check out the Xbox announcement trailer, below:

You play a Shiba Inu charged with commanding massive, marching crowds to jump, turn, push, float, shoot, and climb their way to salvation. Guide the masses through the full 90+ stage STORY MODE and epic boss battles levels filled with obstacles, enemies, puzzles, and unlockable skills, or browse a wide array of user-made challenges (or build your own!) crafted via the super easy-to-use in-game STAGE CREATOR. Previously released on PlayStation, Steam and Meta Quest, the passionate HUMANITY community has created over 9,000 stages, expertly curated in playlists for enjoyment across all platforms.

In our review, Chris said: “Humanity never punishes you for your failings, and there is help if you need it. Each chapter gives you enough stages with varying amounts of Goldys to save, so if you do struggle, there’s the option to move on from the stages that leave you stumped and come back later. The level design is excellent, as are the puzzles at the heart of each one, and when the game releases it’ll be cool to see what creations players will come up with in the level editor mode. As tough as it can be, I thoroughly enjoyed how layered the puzzles are, and the range of commands that never make the challenge feel stagnant”, and he scored it an 8.5/10.

Humanity is out now for PC and PS5, and coming to Xbox on May 30th.