Humanity deep dive video reveals more gameplay

Enhance has released a gameplay deep dive for Humanity, the upcoming puzzler that’s coming to PlayStation Plus on PS4, PS5, as well as PC next month.

On top of that, the game will also be playable via PlayStation VR2, as well as the original PSVR headset. In this new video, the team says you can “watch Mark MacDonald and Chris Johnston from Enhance play HUMANITY in the Gameplay Deep Dive video. Get a closer look at the variety of puzzle-solving and boss-fighting levels in Story Mode and a sneak peek into Stage Creator and User Stages”.

In Humanity, you control a glowing Shiba Inu, placing commands on the ground for a giant marching horde of people to follow. Make them turn, jump, float through the air, swim, climb, etc., all to reach the goal (or goals) in each stage. The game gradually introduces these mechanics and more, combining them with each other and new elements to ramp up the challenge the further you go.

The demo was great in both VR and with a normal TV, so this is well worth a watch. You control a dog (seriously) who can jump in and out of human’s bodies to follow them, but the idea is to control the crowd’s movement by placing puzzle solutions in front of them. Even the demo doles out mechanics quickly, and there seem like loads of ideas present, which makes sense coming from the same developer as Tetris Effect: Connected, and Rez Infinite. I can’t wait to play the final game, and see how long it takes to get through the curated levels, and then see what the community can come up with, thanks to the creator suite as well.

Humanity is coming to PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and PC on May 16th. It will be part of the PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium subscription tiers, too.