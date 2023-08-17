Suleidy is one of the characters in Shadow Gambit: The Cursed Crew. She is one of the crewmates you can unlock as you progress the story, and it is with their help that the Red Marley can overcome the evil Ignacia. Suleidy is one of the crew members you can take on missions with you, and it is important that you understand how they work to get the best out of them. We’ve also pulled together all you need to know to obtain all their Badges as well as other tasks to get 100% completion with this character.

Read on to find out all you need to know about Suleidy in Shadow Gambit: The Cursed Crew.

Shadow Gambit: The Cursed Crew | Suleidy Guide

Overview

Name: Suleidy

Role: Ship Doctor – She takes care of the Marley’s skeleton crew and makes cures for nasty soul sicknesses. She’s also deadly with a blade. The soul-infused plants Suleidy grows in her sickbay help her research the mysteries of the Curse.

Skills:

Cover Seeds – A strange and fast-growing plant, that one… Suleidy can throw vials to grow bushes around her. Perfect for hiding in open spaces!

A strange and fast-growing plant, that one… Suleidy can throw vials to grow bushes around her. Perfect for hiding in open spaces! Wander Dust – This foul odor will daze the hardiest Inquisition soldier… The strange spores make enemies walk away from her in a straight line.

Skill Upgrade:

Wander Dust, Reverse!: Unlocks the new skill Wander Dust, Reverse!, which makes guards move towards Suleidy’s position.

Crew Tale: Yes

Captain’s Test Mission: Suleidy’s Cure

Challenge Room: Yes

Badges (18 Total)

Look At The Time – Break up conversations on 5 different islands with Wander Dust. Locations: Gran Alcazar, Memory of the Grand Design, Isle of Penance, Morrow’s Reach, New Krucbury

– Break up conversations on 5 different islands with Wander Dust. Privateer (Suleidy) – Finish missions with this crewmate (3 Badges available) Badges are awarded at 5, 12, and 20 missions.

Finish missions with this crewmate (3 Badges available) Let The Leaves Cover All – Hide 200 bodies in total with Cover Seeds (3 Badges available) Badges are awarded at 50, 100, and 200 bodies.

– Hide 200 bodies in total with Cover Seeds (3 Badges available) The Tricky Part – Hide 5 or more bodies at once with Cover Seeds.

Hide 5 or more bodies at once with Cover Seeds. Cover Crowd – Hide 8 Crewmates at once with Cover Seeds.

– Hide 8 Crewmates at once with Cover Seeds. Swashbuckler (Suleidy) – Take down guards with this crewmate (3 Badges available) Badges are awarded at 50, 150, and 250 takedowns.

– Take down guards with this crewmate (3 Badges available) Mad House Visit – Finish a mission on the Twins of Nerechtemeresch with only Suleidy in your team.

– Finish a mission on the Twins of Nerechtemeresch with only Suleidy in your team. Explorer (Suleidy) – Finish a mission on all islands with this crewmate.

– Finish a mission on all islands with this crewmate. Walking Is Good For You – Move guards around with Wander Dust (or its upgrade) for 500 meters. (3 Badges available) Badges are awarded at 100, 250, and 500 meters.

– Move guards around with Wander Dust (or its upgrade) for 500 meters. (3 Badges available) You’ll Be Fine – Send a guard into an environmental kill with Wander Dust.

Tips for using Suleidy

Suleidy is a very useful companion to have on missions. Her Cover Seeds are an invaluable resource, as they can serve a multitude of purposes. Firstly there can be used to hide your crewmates where cover doesn’t otherwise exist, which is great for sneaking past guards. Upon placing the seeds, guards will also stare at them for a few seconds giving you a small window to move around unnoticed. They can also be used to hide bodies like any other shrubbery, but can even be placed on top of a corpse to dispose of it automatically. Lastly, a well-placed bush can actually block the view of a guard completely, especially if that guard is up high.

Wander Dust also gives you control of guards and pushes them away from Suleidy. The upgrade gives you even more utility and lures them to you too. The good thing about this is that it will interrupt conversations between guards, something other distraction methods won’t do. This allows you to break up conversations and pick off guards separately.