Armored Core 6 update buffs lots of weapons

Armored Core 6 version 1.02 has been released, and FromSoftware has detailed the patch, which buffs a huge amount of offensive weapons.

Developer FromSoftware explains that “this patch is focused on balance adjustments that will allow players more build diversity in the early and mid-game when assembling their AC, as well as bug fixes”, while also adding that “PvP oriented balance adjustments will be released at a future date”. The update is available now on all formats the game is released on.

Here’s the list of weapon adjustments, pretty much exclusively buffs as well!

MA-J-200 RANSETSU-RF: Increased attack power/rate of fire, decreased reload time

LR-036 CURTIS: Increased attack power, decreased reload time

RF-024 TURNER: Increased attack power/projectile speed, decreased reload time

RF-025 SCUDDER: Increased attack power/projectile speed, decreased reload time

MA-J-201 RANSETSU-AR: Increased attack power/projectile speed, decreased reload time

MG-014 LUDLOW: Increased attack power/total rounds/projectile speed, decreased recoil and reload time

DF-MG-02 CHANG-CHEN: Increased attack power/total rounds/projectile speed, decreased reload time

MA-E-210 ETSUJIN: Increased attack power/total rounds/projectile speed, decreased reload time

As you’d expect with a game patch, there are bug fixes, too. There’s nothing major of note, though the Xbox and Steam versions have been fixed so that they don’t go into offline mode and are unable to save progress after the devices comes out of sleep mode, or we presume suspend mode for Xbox.

There are “improved camera controls when spectating online arena battles”, and the team has fixed “a bug that caused the boss of the mission “Prevent Corporate Salvage of New Tech” to be unable to detect the player”, and also “a bug that prevented certain weapons from dealing damage to the boss of the mission Destroy the Weaponized Mining Ship”.

Armored Core 6 is out now for PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series S|X.