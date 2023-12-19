Armored Core 6 adds PvP ranked match mode

FromSoftware and Bandai Namco has announced that Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon has been updated with a PvP ranked mode.

The update is free and is a response to a mode that has been “highly requested” by fans. Not only has Armored Core 6 had a free ranked march PvP mode added, but it’s also now going to have nameplates to display during matches.

Check out the new trailer for the mode, as well as the official word from the press release, below:

The online battle simulator Nest now welcomes the Ranked Match mode. Players joining these ranked matches will be automatically paired with players of similar ranks and compete to climb up the ladder, from Unranked to S rank. Two different matchups are available: 1v1 and 3v3 for intense team battles, both with separate ranking ladders. Players will be able to show off their customised mechs and prove their efficiency in battle. To be recognisable online by other mercenaries, players now have access to different designs to personalise their nameplates, displayed in custom matches and ranked matches. Nameplates can be purchased with Nest Points received from participating in Ranked Matches, or earned depending on the results of the Ranked Matches.

Chris White adored the game, and in his review (9/10 scoring), he said: “Fires of Rubicon is a refreshing title from FromSoft. It challenges you to stockpile weapons and armour, and grow your armoury for a host of different scenarios. Some of the bosses are tough, but those same core principals are just as important here: study your enemy, be patient, and be aggressive. While the world isn’t as engrossing as say, Elden Ring, and the story isn’t as gripping, Fires of Rubicon is a fine title for those old school gamers who both miss the Armored Core series and want a new challenge. The omni-directional movement is exhilarating, as is the combat. Just be prepared to experiment a lot and replay longer missions if you don’t have that one important ingredient to beat a boss”.

Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon is out now for PC, PS4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series S|X.