Armored Core VI Fires of Rubicon is the next FromSoftware title

Teaming up again with Bandai Namco, FromSoftware’s latest announced title is Armored Core VI Fires of Rubicon, revived and reimagined as an action game. This will be a co-developed effort between FromSoft and Bandai Namco.

The last Armored Core title was around ten years ago with the fifth instalment, and focused on multiplayer with a bit less story.

Here’s the latest information directly from the press release:

Armored Core VI Fires of Rubicon will offer a game experience based on the mech game know-how FromSoftware cultivated over 25 years of developing games in the series, but now introducing groundbreaking gameplay found in the developer’s recent action games. The new AArmored Core title will combine these elements into thrilling action that only mechas can provide. The game promises to be a unique entry in the mech action game genre. In Armored Core VI Fires of Rubicon, players will be able to freely move through massive three-dimensional environments with rapid maneuverability while experiencing visceral vehicular combat. Signature to FromSoftware’s carefully crafted game design, the game will feature challenging and memorable battles along with a fulfilling progression system and deep gameplay, all of it now powered by assembling mechs and going to combat with massive bosses. Players will recognize the sense of satisfaction and achievement when they overcome a difficult situation and relish momentary victory, and perhaps a boost to their standing, before encountering the next challenge.

FromSoftware is a busy developer, as it’s recently sent out a free update to Elden Ring that enables colosseums for PvP multiplayer.

Fires of Rubicon is coming in 2023.