Armored Core 6 patch nerfs and buffs weapons and parts

FromSoftware and Bandai Namco has dropped patch 1.06 for Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon, which contains a number of weapon buffs and nerfs.
The update is available now for all formats (PC via Steam, PS4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series S|X) and was announced via the official blog, with the teams saying that the update is to “adjust game balance and and apply bug fixes”.
It’s a mammoth list of adjustments, too, starting with the weapons. So let’s get started:
Weapon units balance changes
- STUN BATON “VP-67EB” : increased Attack Power / Chg. Attack Power
- LIGHT WAVE BLADE “IA-C01W2: MOONLIGHT”: Energy Firearm Spec. scaling now applies
- LINEAR RIFLE “LR-037 HARRIS”: increased Attack Power / Projectile Speed
- HEAVY MACHINE GUN “WR-0555 ATTACHE”: increased Direct Hit Adjustment / Projectile Speed
- BURST MACHINE GUN “MA-E-210 ETSUJIN”: increased Attack Power / Magazine Rounds / Total Rounds / Projectile Speed
- BURST HANDGUN “MA-E-211 SAMPU”: increased Magazine Rounds / Total Rounds / Projectile Speed
- NEEDLE GUN “EL-PW-00 VIENTO”: decreased Impact / Accumulative Impact, increased Reload Time
- DETONATING BAZOOKA “44-141 JVLN ALPHA”: increased Attack Power, decreased Weight. Adjusted hitbox so that an enemy staggered by the projectile impact will not be released from hit stun by the follow-up explosion
- GRENADE LAUNCHER “DF-GR-07 GOU-CHEN”: decreased Weight / EN LOAD
- GRENADE LAUNCHER “DIZZY”: decreased Weight / EN LOAD. Reduced range of projectile before it explodes
- GRENADE LAUNCHER “IRIDIUM”: increased Projectile Speed
- STUN BOMB LAUNCHER “WS-1200 THERAPIST”: increased Attack Power, decreased Reload Time. Increased Projectile Speed for regular fire
- LASER HANDGUN “VP-66LH”: increased Chg. Attack Power, decreased Charge Time. Reduced interval before being able to attack again after a charge attack. Reduced interval before charge gauge begins to empty after cancelling charge. Increased speed at which charge gauge empties
- MULTI ENERGY RIFLE “44-142 KRSV”: Adjusted knockback distance of staggered enemies, so consecutive attacks are easier to land. Adjusted hitbox so that an enemy staggered by the plasma impact will not be released from hit stun by the follow-up plasma explosion
- MISSILE LAUNCHER “HML-G2/P19MLT-04”: decreased Accumulative Impact, increased Reload Time
- PULSE MISSILE LAUNCHER “PFAU/66D”: increased Charge Time / Reload Time
- STUN NEEDLE LAUNCHER “VE-60SNA”: increased Attack Power
- LASER CANNON “VE-60LCB”: decreased Rapid Fire. Reduced hitbox size of charge attack
- DIFFUSE LASER CANNON “VP-60LCD”: increased Chg. Attack Power. Reduced scattering range to make multiple laser hits easier
- DETONATING MISSILE LAUNCHER “45-091 JVLN BETA”: decreased Blast Radius. Each missile fired now follows the same guidance angle
- LASER ORBIT “45-091 ORBT”: increased Attack Power / Cooling / Projectile Speed. Reduced interval before cooling begins, except when overheating
Armored Core 6 1.06 Frame part changes
- BIPEDAL “AL-J-121 BASHO”: increased AP / Jump Height, decreased Weight
- BIPEDAL “LG-011 MELANDER”: increased AP / Jump Height, decreased Weight
- BIPEDAL “LG-012 MELANDER C3”: increased AP / Jump Height, decreased Weight
- BIPEDAL “DF-LG-08 TIAN-QIANG”: increased Weight
- BIPEDAL “VP-422”: increased AP / Jump Height, decreased Weight
- BIPEDAL “VE-42A”: increased Weight
- BIPEDAL “2C-2000 CRAWLER”: increased Jump Height
- BIPEDAL “2C-3000 WRECKER”: increased Weight
- BIPEDAL “2S-5000 DESSERT”: increased Weight
- BIPEDAL “EL-TL-10 FIRMEZA”: increased Jump Height
- BIPEDAL “EL-PL-00 ALBA”: increased Jump Height
- BIPEDAL “06-041 MIND ALPHA” : increased Jump Height, decreased Weight
- BIPEDAL “IA-C01L: EPHEMERA”: increased Jump Height
- BIPEDAL “IB-C03L: HAL 826”: increased AP / Jump Height, decreased Weight
- REVERSE JOINT “KASUAR/42Z”: increased AP / Attitude Stability, decreased Weight
- REVERSE JOINT “RC-2000 SPRING CHICKEN”: increased AP / Attitude Stability, decreased Weight
- REVERSE JOINT “06-042 MIND BETA”: increased AP / Attitude Stability, decreased Weight
- TETRAPOD “LAMMERGEIER/42F”: increased EN consumption while hovering. Reduced max movement speed while hovering
- TANK “LG-022T BORNEMISSZA”: decreased AP / Attitude Stability / High-Speed Perf. / AB THRUST
Armored Core 6 1.06 Inner part changes
- BOOSTER “FLUEGEL/21Z”: increased Thrust / Melee Attack Thrust, decreased Melee Atk. EN Consump.
- BOOSTER “IA-C01B: GILLS”: increased Thrust
- FCS “FCS-G2/P10SLT”: decreased Close-Range Assist / Missile Lock Correction
- FCS “FCS-G2/P12SML”: decreased Missile Lock Correction
- FCS “VE-21A”: increased Close-Range Assist / Medium-Range Assist
- FCS “VE-21B”: increased Medium-Range Assist
- FCS “IB-C03F: WLT 001” Increased Close-Range Assist / Medium-Range Assist / Long-Range Assist
- GENERATOR “VP-20D” : increased EN Capacity / Energy Firearm Spec.
- Decreased damage from AC system abnormality: Shock
There’s also numerous bug fixes, which you can check out on the official page, here.