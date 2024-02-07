Armored Core 6 patch nerfs and buffs weapons and parts

FromSoftware and Bandai Namco has dropped patch 1.06 for Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon, which contains a number of weapon buffs and nerfs.

The update is available now for all formats (PC via Steam, PS4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series S|X) and was announced via the official blog, with the teams saying that the update is to “adjust game balance and and apply bug fixes”.

It’s a mammoth list of adjustments, too, starting with the weapons. So let’s get started:

Weapon units balance changes

STUN BATON “VP-67EB” : increased Attack Power / Chg. Attack Power

LIGHT WAVE BLADE “IA-C01W2: MOONLIGHT”: Energy Firearm Spec. scaling now applies

LINEAR RIFLE “LR-037 HARRIS”: increased Attack Power / Projectile Speed

HEAVY MACHINE GUN “WR-0555 ATTACHE”: increased Direct Hit Adjustment / Projectile Speed

BURST MACHINE GUN “MA-E-210 ETSUJIN”: increased Attack Power / Magazine Rounds / Total Rounds / Projectile Speed

BURST HANDGUN “MA-E-211 SAMPU”: increased Magazine Rounds / Total Rounds / Projectile Speed

NEEDLE GUN “EL-PW-00 VIENTO”: decreased Impact / Accumulative Impact, increased Reload Time

DETONATING BAZOOKA “44-141 JVLN ALPHA”: increased Attack Power, decreased Weight. Adjusted hitbox so that an enemy staggered by the projectile impact will not be released from hit stun by the follow-up explosion

GRENADE LAUNCHER “DF-GR-07 GOU-CHEN”: decreased Weight / EN LOAD

GRENADE LAUNCHER “DIZZY”: decreased Weight / EN LOAD. Reduced range of projectile before it explodes

GRENADE LAUNCHER “IRIDIUM”: increased Projectile Speed

STUN BOMB LAUNCHER “WS-1200 THERAPIST”: increased Attack Power, decreased Reload Time. Increased Projectile Speed for regular fire

LASER HANDGUN “VP-66LH”: increased Chg. Attack Power, decreased Charge Time. Reduced interval before being able to attack again after a charge attack. Reduced interval before charge gauge begins to empty after cancelling charge. Increased speed at which charge gauge empties

MULTI ENERGY RIFLE “44-142 KRSV”: Adjusted knockback distance of staggered enemies, so consecutive attacks are easier to land. Adjusted hitbox so that an enemy staggered by the plasma impact will not be released from hit stun by the follow-up plasma explosion

MISSILE LAUNCHER “HML-G2/P19MLT-04”: decreased Accumulative Impact, increased Reload Time

PULSE MISSILE LAUNCHER “PFAU/66D”: increased Charge Time / Reload Time

STUN NEEDLE LAUNCHER “VE-60SNA”: increased Attack Power

LASER CANNON “VE-60LCB”: decreased Rapid Fire. Reduced hitbox size of charge attack

DIFFUSE LASER CANNON “VP-60LCD”: increased Chg. Attack Power. Reduced scattering range to make multiple laser hits easier

DETONATING MISSILE LAUNCHER “45-091 JVLN BETA”: decreased Blast Radius. Each missile fired now follows the same guidance angle

LASER ORBIT “45-091 ORBT”: increased Attack Power / Cooling / Projectile Speed. Reduced interval before cooling begins, except when overheating

Armored Core 6 1.06 Frame part changes

BIPEDAL “AL-J-121 BASHO”: increased AP / Jump Height, decreased Weight

BIPEDAL “LG-011 MELANDER”: increased AP / Jump Height, decreased Weight

BIPEDAL “LG-012 MELANDER C3”: increased AP / Jump Height, decreased Weight

BIPEDAL “DF-LG-08 TIAN-QIANG”: increased Weight

BIPEDAL “VP-422”: increased AP / Jump Height, decreased Weight

BIPEDAL “VE-42A”: increased Weight

BIPEDAL “2C-2000 CRAWLER”: increased Jump Height

BIPEDAL “2C-3000 WRECKER”: increased Weight

BIPEDAL “2S-5000 DESSERT”: increased Weight

BIPEDAL “EL-TL-10 FIRMEZA”: increased Jump Height

BIPEDAL “EL-PL-00 ALBA”: increased Jump Height

BIPEDAL “06-041 MIND ALPHA” : increased Jump Height, decreased Weight

BIPEDAL “IA-C01L: EPHEMERA”: increased Jump Height

BIPEDAL “IB-C03L: HAL 826”: increased AP / Jump Height, decreased Weight

REVERSE JOINT “KASUAR/42Z”: increased AP / Attitude Stability, decreased Weight

REVERSE JOINT “RC-2000 SPRING CHICKEN”: increased AP / Attitude Stability, decreased Weight

REVERSE JOINT “06-042 MIND BETA”: increased AP / Attitude Stability, decreased Weight

TETRAPOD “LAMMERGEIER/42F”: increased EN consumption while hovering. Reduced max movement speed while hovering

TANK “LG-022T BORNEMISSZA”: decreased AP / Attitude Stability / High-Speed Perf. / AB THRUST

Armored Core 6 1.06 Inner part changes

BOOSTER “FLUEGEL/21Z”: increased Thrust / Melee Attack Thrust, decreased Melee Atk. EN Consump.

BOOSTER “IA-C01B: GILLS”: increased Thrust

FCS “FCS-G2/P10SLT”: decreased Close-Range Assist / Missile Lock Correction

FCS “FCS-G2/P12SML”: decreased Missile Lock Correction

FCS “VE-21A”: increased Close-Range Assist / Medium-Range Assist

FCS “VE-21B”: increased Medium-Range Assist

FCS “IB-C03F: WLT 001” Increased Close-Range Assist / Medium-Range Assist / Long-Range Assist

GENERATOR “VP-20D” : increased EN Capacity / Energy Firearm Spec.

Decreased damage from AC system abnormality: Shock

There’s also numerous bug fixes, which you can check out on the official page, here.