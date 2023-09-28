Collectors Fest is back with exclusive Cyberpunk 2077 metal posters

All chromed up and ready!

This Collectors Fest, we’re taking it all the way to 2077. Starting September 26th, Displate is teaming up with CD Projekt RED for a full week of special premieres, exclusive drops, and new limited designs.

Synchronize your collection with the release of Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty and get ready for one our biggest sales of the year!

Five Exclusive Drops from Night City

For our latest set of Exclusive Drops, we brought together five distinct artists and invited them to explore one futuristic megalopolis.

Now the five new striking pieces inspired by Night City and designed by Alisa Zagusta, Ellie Maplefox, Gal Barkan, Josh Kasper, and Michał Dziekan are ready to join your collection!

These officially licensed Cyberpunk 2077 designs will be available exclusively at Displate – only until October 8th.

Voodoo Boys take over Ultra Limited Edition

The Gangs of Night City mini-series has breached into Ultra Limited Edition! New original Voodoo Boys artwork by Michał Dziekan will launch on ultra-sized and ultra-enhanced metal posters on October 3rd.

This one is going to take some serious netrunning skills, as it’s limited to 500 pieces only. Don’t forget you can always quickhack your way to all limited Displate series by joining the Displate Club.

New Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty collection

As the new spy-thriller addition to Cyberpunk 2077 launches on September 26th, we’re jumping straight into Phantom Liberty with a whole new set of officially licensed Displate designs.

Jack into the Cyberpunk 2077 brand shop and discover other preem metal posters from Night City, including original concept arts, exclusive Tarot Card designs, and the Cyberpunk: Edgerunners collection.

Collectors Fest sale kicks off with 37% on all Displates

Finally, this Collectors Fest, we are launching one of our biggest sales of the year. Collect big and shop with the code COLLECT to save up to 37% on all Displates for a full week!

Chrome up your walls with any Displate you like and shop your favorites when the deals launch on September 26th.

Happy Collectors Fest!