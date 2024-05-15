Chocolate Factory announced, is a new first-person factory automation game

Developer Tbjbu2 has announced a new game called Chocolate Factory, which is a first-person factory automation game.
The team says it “blends exploration and a sprinkle of combat in a world brimming with sugary delights”, and has also confirmed a prologue for the game will be coming to PC via Steam on May 22nd.
Check out the trailer below:
In Chocolate Factory, harness the world’s delectable resources to construct intricate factories with interconnecting conveyor belts. Watch your production lines hum as you automate tasks and unlock new technologies through a comprehensive tech tree. Utilize drones for optimized transportation, ensuring your factory runs like a well-oiled, chocolate-producing machine.
Explore this candy-coated world and your sprawling factory in sweet style with tools like jump pads, gliders, and jetpacks. However, the world isn’t all sunshine and lollipops. Be mindful of the not-so-sweet denizens. Gingerbread men, marshmallows, and cookie monsters may look cute, but they pack a punch!
Here’s the key features, as taken from the press release:
- Deliciously Efficient: Exploit the world’s sugary resources to build intricate factories with interconnecting conveyor belts. Automate production for maximum efficiency, and witness the world transform as your factories expand.
- Confectionary Construction: Unwind and unleash your creativity by constructing sprawling castles and customizing them with various colors. Pre-made building pieces make it easy to bring your vision to life.
- Sweet Travel Options: Traverse the open world in style! Utilize jump pads for quick bursts of height, soar through the air with a glider, or activate your jetpack for a birds-eye view of your confectionary empire. Factory boots provide an extra jump for navigating uneven candy landscapes.
- Tasty Tech Tree: Follow a comprehensive tech tree to unlock new production methods, advanced machinery, and delightful upgrades
Chocolate Factory is set to release this Summer on PC via Steam, and a playable prologue is coming on May 22nd.