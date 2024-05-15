Chocolate Factory announced, is a new first-person factory automation game

Developer Tbjbu2 has announced a new game called Chocolate Factory, which is a first-person factory automation game.

The team says it “blends exploration and a sprinkle of combat in a world brimming with sugary delights”, and has also confirmed a prologue for the game will be coming to PC via Steam on May 22nd.

Check out the trailer below:

In Chocolate Factory, harness the world’s delectable resources to construct intricate factories with interconnecting conveyor belts. Watch your production lines hum as you automate tasks and unlock new technologies through a comprehensive tech tree. Utilize drones for optimized transportation, ensuring your factory runs like a well-oiled, chocolate-producing machine. Explore this candy-coated world and your sprawling factory in sweet style with tools like jump pads, gliders, and jetpacks. However, the world isn’t all sunshine and lollipops. Be mindful of the not-so-sweet denizens. Gingerbread men, marshmallows, and cookie monsters may look cute, but they pack a punch!

Here’s the key features, as taken from the press release:

Deliciously Efficient: Exploit the world’s sugary resources to build intricate factories with interconnecting conveyor belts. Automate production for maximum efficiency, and witness the world transform as your factories expand.

Exploit the world’s sugary resources to build intricate factories with interconnecting conveyor belts. Automate production for maximum efficiency, and witness the world transform as your factories expand. Confectionary Construction: Unwind and unleash your creativity by constructing sprawling castles and customizing them with various colors. Pre-made building pieces make it easy to bring your vision to life.

Unwind and unleash your creativity by constructing sprawling castles and customizing them with various colors. Pre-made building pieces make it easy to bring your vision to life. Sweet Travel Options: Traverse the open world in style! Utilize jump pads for quick bursts of height, soar through the air with a glider, or activate your jetpack for a birds-eye view of your confectionary empire. Factory boots provide an extra jump for navigating uneven candy landscapes.

Traverse the open world in style! Utilize jump pads for quick bursts of height, soar through the air with a glider, or activate your jetpack for a birds-eye view of your confectionary empire. Factory boots provide an extra jump for navigating uneven candy landscapes. Tasty Tech Tree: Follow a comprehensive tech tree to unlock new production methods, advanced machinery, and delightful upgrades

Chocolate Factory is set to release this Summer on PC via Steam, and a playable prologue is coming on May 22nd.