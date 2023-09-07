PlateUp! is coming to consoles this November

Developer It’s Happening and publisher Yogscast Games has announced that PlateUp is coming to consoles in November.

Originally released on PC in August 2022 and currently sitting on an “overwhelmingly positive” review rating on Steam, it’ll be coming to Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series S|X on November 2nd. Not enough for you? Well it’s also going to be part of Xbox Game Pass as well on that date.

“It has been a joy to see PlateUp! grow and watch the community’s reaction to the game across the last year since our launch on Steam,” says head chef and developer Alastair Janse van Rensburg, “Now with PlateUp! coming to consoles, we’re excited to welcome a whole new host of diners and prospective restaurateurs!”

We’ve got a trailer for you too check out, the latest info on the game, and the key features, all below.

PlateUp! serves up robust kitchen and restaurant management gameplay with a sizable pinch of strategic planning and two cups of deep roguelite mechanics to create the ultimate culinary experience. Build your restaurant from the ground up, and take full creative control. From menus to fully automated kitchens to serve customers – PlateUp! lets you design and expand your restaurant to meet the challenge of remaining open for 15 days (and beyond!).

COOK! Cook together with up to four players in classic co-op action, preparing your choice of cuisines — from salads to steak, fast-food to five-star gourmet. Build your kitchen, choose your equipment, write your menu and plate up.

SERVE! A restaurant worth its salt (and pepper) will be built to operate without a hitch! As important as what happens in the kitchen is what happens outside of it – seating customers, delivering orders and handling difficult customers. Managing smooth front-of-house operations helps to ensure that you don’t leave customers with a bitter taste.

UPGRADE! From high-tech, automated robo-kitchens to expertly curated art collections – once your shift ends, decide on how to spend your hard-earned cash! Fit brand new turbo-ovens, slap a coat of paint on the walls or hire in a fancy maître d’ to customize the restaurant to your exact liking.

EXPAND! Once you’ve completed all of the goals in your first location, it’s time to branch out! Bring new unlocks and upgrades with you to a brand-new, procedurally-generated spot – with its own climate, customers and conditions to boot! When your shift is complete, return to franchise HQ to view your achievements, customise your characters and upgrade your kit for your next adventure.

PlateUp! is coming to Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series S|X on November 2nd. It’s out now for PC.