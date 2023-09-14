We Were Here Expeditions: The FriendShip announced, play for free now

Total Mayhem Games has released a brand new game, We Were Here Expeditions: The FriendShip, and it’s playable for free. Announced during WASD x IGN, the co-op puzzler has come to PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC, where players can put their friendships to the test for free until October 13.

The FriendShip is the first game of the new series We Were Here Expeditions and serves as the ultimate friendship test! In The FriendShip, you and your co-op partner face a series of puzzling trials, designed to test your Communication, Teamwork, and Trust!

“After the success of We Were Here Forever, we were really looking forward to doing something special to celebrate our ‘friendchise,'” said Marion Strumpel, Marketing Director at Total Mayhem Games. “We wanted to offer all gamers — no matter who they are or where they come from, whether they’ve played all of our games or none of them — a chance to enjoy the charm of the We Were Here Series, which is exactly what we’re doing with The FriendShip and its free release. We hope everyone enjoys this adventure, as we believe it is a well-deserved treat for all.”

After receiving a mysterious distress call, two explorers stumble upon a deserted island and an abandoned amusement park filled with various puzzles which require partners to work together if they intend to solve whatever awaits them. We Were Here Expeditions: The FriendShip is set to offer a more casual experience than before where the focus is more on having fun and testing the strength of player’s friendships.

The asymmetrical co-op puzzler can be claimed for free until October 13, and from the day after, it can be purchased for £2.99 on all available platforms. To celebrate the release, the developers are offering a discount of 35% up until September 28.