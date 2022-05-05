We Were Here Forever launch trailer released

Total Mayhem Games has today revealed the official launch trailer for We Were Here Forever ahead of its release on May 10. The trailer (which you can watch below) showcases the first in-game footage since it was announced, with Jester’s familiar voice leading players through many shots of the game, giving glimpses of the puzzles that’ll have to be faced in order to escape.

For those who may not know, We Were Here Forever is an asymmetrical co-op puzzle game set in the unseen parts of Castle Rock where the story of Rockbury and its inhabitants – and their uprising against the king – begins to unfold. Players will travel through an eerie graveyard and the dark waters of the Foundry, learning more about past events that have taken place in the mysterious world.

On the official YouTube channel for Total Mayhem Games, the team has released a series of videos exploring the lore of the game, with the last two instalments set to release the day before We Were Here Forever launches. It’ll detail the backstory of the cursed castle through the eyes of Kees Klokkenmaker in six chapters, narrated by one of his descendants.