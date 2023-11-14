Chessarama release date announced, coming in December

Minimol Games has announced the release date for Chessarama, the highly anticipated battle-take on the classic game of Chess, and it’s December 5th for both PC and Xbox consoles.

Chessarama features “eight single-player variations of the classic board game” and the team behind it says it “will force veteran chess aficionados to rewire their brains while also training new players to think like a chess master”. As you can see from the screenshot at the top of this article, there are lots of ideas in this one, including a football-related Chess-game, “Soccer Chess”. There are also games like Farm Life, Dragon Slayers, Lady Ronin, Last Stand, Knight Supreme, Pawn Mania, and Street Soccer.

“Chessarama is a chess player’s dream come true, offering creative challenges that will put your chess skills to the test,” said Raphael Dias, CEO and Game Director at Minimol Games. “That said, Chessarama doesn’t require any knowledge of chess whatsoever, as each variant gently onboards players by offering gentle challenges before gradually increasing the difficulty. Casual players will have fun simply puzzling their way to the end, while more dedicated fanatics can really put their skills to the test by trying to compete on the leaderboards for solving a stage in the fewest number of moves”.

Ashley Ringrose, Studio Head at SMG Studio said: “Chess may be a timeless game, but that doesn’t mean it can’t be remixed and expanded upon in fresh and interesting ways,Chessarama cleverly makes you rewire your brain, taking everything you know about how chess pieces move, then applying it to an all new ruleset with a wide variety of challenges. Your prior knowledge of chess may help you, but it won’t save you. Chessarama ensures that you’ll have to relearn everything you thought you knew about chess!”.

Key features include:

Play 8 exclusive chess-inspired games available in Chessarama;

Puzzle campaigns featuring 100+ levels plus 100+ unique challenges;

24 exclusive Chess Figures to unlock and collect;

Unique art style, with beautiful dioramas;

Daily and Weekly Challenges;

Compete against each other on the leaderboards;

Learn chess movements, tactics and strategies through a modern video game experience;

Also includes “Classic Chess” for you to put your learnings into practice!

Chessarama is coming to PC and Xbox on December 5th.