Stranger Things returns to Dead by Daylight

As part of Stranger Things Day yesterday, Behaviour Interactive has brought back Stranger Things to Dead by Daylight. Players will once again get to explore The Upside Down, where the Demogorgon returns to The Fog as a Killer, with Nancy Wheeler and Steve Harrington back as Survivors.

“We’re thrilled to renew this collaboration with Netflix, to bring back the Stranger Things Chapter, including the Underground Complex Map from the Hawkins National Laboratory, and the iconic Survivor duo composed of Nancy Wheeler, a tough aspiring journalist, and Steve Harrington, a former high school jock with a knack for finding trouble,” said Mathieu Côté, Head of Partnerships for Behaviour Interactive. “We hope players who didn’t get to experience Stranger Things will take full advantage of this gaming experience today.”

From its first appearance in Season One, the Demogorgon has been a terrifying monster, and makes a perfect choice for The Entity. In Dead by Daylight, it’s capable of travelling across the map through a series of portals, chasing down its prey with ferocious intensity, attacking with deadly strikes. As for The Underground Map, it brings players back to a “grim compound with an inter-dimensional rift that releases dozens of creatures before being sealed off.”

As part of Stranger Things returning to Dead by Daylight, players will be able to grab their favourite outfits for Nancy, Steve, and the Demogorgon, as all of the cosmetics are returning to the in-game store, including the Jonathan Byers Outfit and the Scoops Ahoy Outfit for Steve.

Players can now buy the Stranger Things chapter for Dead by Daylight on all supported platforms.