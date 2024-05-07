The Invincible updated with improvements based on player feedback

Starward Industries has released a new update for The Invincible called “The Voyager” update, adding community requested features.

The team says there are “a few other little surprises”, but the update is mostly based around improvements from player feedback, though it’s also a good time to jump into the game if you’ve been thinking of doing so, as it’s 33% off via Steam until May 16th.

There’s a trailer for the update for the The Invincible below, but we’ve also dropped the major changes underneath as well.

Immerse Yourself in the Story With New Slides: The mysteries of Regis III have expanded with additional slides scattered across the planet. Discover these hidden treasures to delve deeper into the rich lore and mysteries, bringing players closer to unraveling the planet’s mind-boggling phenomena.

Dynamic Camera Views During Rover Ride: Experience the thrill of exploring Regis III from a new perspective. With this update, players can switch their camera from First-Person (FPP) to Third-Person (TPP) during Rover rides, offering a fresh angle on the stunning landscapes.

Enhanced Walk and Sprint Speed in Some Locations: Following player feedback, the speed at which Yasna traverses Regis III has been adjusted. While further enhancements are constrained by the expanded dialogue system and pacing considerations, players will notice improvements to gameplay experience as Yasna moves a bit faster in certain areas.

Experimental Feature: Wider FOV in Accessibility Settings: An experimental feature has been added to widen the Field of View (FOV) in Accessibility Settings, providing players with more customization options.

In our review one of the main complaints was “slow traversal”, so that’s a big change that’s a positive for the game. We said: “While it does feel slow at times, the acting is fantastic, and quite impressive for saying you spend most of your time alone. It’s visuals are wonderful, both in the scenery and the tech you use, and while gameplay doesn’t give you a lot to do, it’s enough for those familiar with titles in walking sims where story is paramount.

It also has a remarkable soundtrack that elevates Yasna’s journey at all the right moments, and if anything, it’s made me want to delve into the novel that acts as its foundations. It’s a game that gives you just enough in the time you’ll spend with it, never lasting longer than it needs to, all the while offering a story that makes us question the space race and our understanding of what we might simply never truly understand, or are even supposed to.”

The Invincible is out now for PC, PS5, and Xbox Series S|X.