Assetto Corsa Competizione adds cross-play for console players

After what feels like a very long wait (given the game is three years old now), Assetto Corsa Competizione has finally added support for cross-play on consoles. This means PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X players can now join up and “test their driving limits” together, the developer has confirmed.

There are some key bits of information regarding this, which KUNOS Simulazioni and 505 Games confirmed in the press release, as follows:

Drivers on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S can compete in all online modes with each other as part of this free cross-platform online multiplayer update

These include Public Multiplayer’s casual and quick-paced races, Competition Servers that offer hour-long races with advanced settings enabled, and Private Leagues that offer their own rules and race organizations

Assetto Corsa Competizione continues its ongoing support of the community with free and paid updates, new tracks, new cars and cosmetic features for a customized experience

Check out the trailer showing the new options off, below:

When we reviewed it back in 2020, we liked it, scoring it an 8/10 and saying: “Whether you choose to play through career mode or customise your experience through championships, single races of whatever length you desire, or online challenges, there is more than enough content in ACC to keep you occupied for hours, weeks or even months, proving that the single-championship racer is still a viable option for developers to pursue. However you play Assetto Corsa Competizione, even with its sometimes-problematic controller settings, you will find an excellent and rewarding simulation of GT racing. Though perhaps one designed with hardcore racers in mind”, and adding that “It may be a little rough around the edges, but Assetto Corsa Competizione provides an excellent simulation of GT racing”.

Assetto Corsa Competizione is available now on PC and console, and the cross play has been introduced via a free update.