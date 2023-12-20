Super Dungeon Maker adds new features via free update

Rokaplay and Firechick have announced a free update for Super Dungeon Maker, adding new themes, enemies, skins, and a lot more.

The clue to this game is in its name, you can create, share, and play dungeons from a top down, Zelda-like perspective. The update adds more companions, switches, and a new “undo” system, which the team thinks will make the game have the “most intuitive building” yet.

Check out the trailer first:

The update really is substantial, so here’s the full list of new and updated things, via the press release:

New Character Skin: Unleash The Knight in the realm.

Unleash The Knight in the realm. New Diverse Dungeon Themes: Embark on adventures with five new themes, each featuring unique mechanics: Film Set Theme; ”So Many Me” Theme; Lava Theme; Tomb Theme

Embark on adventures with five new themes, each featuring unique mechanics: Film Set Theme; ”So Many Me” Theme; Lava Theme; Tomb Theme New Enemies: Shieldforker (Forker with a shield); Projeggslime (Slime with projectiles); Sparkull (Fire Skull); Homefly (Chasing Fly); Reveton (Skeleton Chicken); Hoohoo (Ghost Chicken)

Shieldforker (Forker with a shield); Projeggslime (Slime with projectiles); Sparkull (Fire Skull); Homefly (Chasing Fly); Reveton (Skeleton Chicken); Hoohoo (Ghost Chicken) New cosmetics: The latest visual addition – pets.

The latest visual addition – pets. Creative Dungeon Enhancements: Traps trigger hit and barrier switches for more creative dungeons; Corn Coins unlock Corn Gates.; Golden Eggs can now be placed on different floors to explore more endings.

Traps trigger hit and barrier switches for more creative dungeons; Corn Coins unlock Corn Gates.; Golden Eggs can now be placed on different floors to explore more endings. Hall of Fame Dungeon: High Tier Kickstarter backers present their unique and creative dungeons here.

High Tier Kickstarter backers present their unique and creative dungeons here. Enhanced Gaming Experience: undergo a reworked undo-system and improved controller functionality allowing players to draw floor tiles much faster.

undergo a reworked undo-system and improved controller functionality allowing players to draw floor tiles much faster. Steam Trading Cards (Steam Only): personalize your gaming profile.

Linda Treffler, Co-Director and Artist at Firechick said “We are thrilled to unveil this update, meticulously designed to enhance the Super Dungeon Maker experience for all players”, adding “The sheer delight of witnessing the imaginative creations crafted by players has truly astounded us. Experiencing their creativity has been a genuine treat and their creations are nothing short of remarkable”.

Adrian Kaiser, Head of Communication at rokaplay added that “With this latest update Firechick has taken Super Dungeon Maker to the next level”, continuing to say “Super Dungeon Maker was already an amazing game, but now there’s so much more room for player expression, and making your own dungeon has never been easier”.

Super Dungeon Maker is out now for Nintendo Switch and PC.