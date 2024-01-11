Former Witcher and Cyberpunk dev Mateusz Tomaszkiewicz joins Rebel Wolves

Rebel Wolves has today announced that former CD Projekt Red developer Mateusz Tomaszkiewicz has joined the team as Creative Director. The industry veteran has worked on some of the biggest games of the last 10 years, such as The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt and Cyberpunk 2077. He’s one of many former CD Projekt Red developers to join Rebel Wolves, helping to bring its upcoming story-driven dark fantasy role-playing adventure to consoles and PC.

“Throughout all my years in game development, story-driven role-playing adventures have always been something I was most passionate about,” said Mateusz Tomaszkiewicz, Rebel Wolves Creative Director. “For me, nothing beats being able to fully immerse myself and discover handcrafted stories and worlds. There are so many fantastic RPGs out there today, however, I feel that there’s not only enough space but also a hunger among players for more captivating stories. That’s why I’m very happy to join many of my old-time friends and meet many new ones at Rebel Wolves as a Creative Director. We aim to deliver the RPG we’d love to play ourselves.”

While no details about Rebel Wolves upcoming title have been revealed, it has been confirmed that it’s currently in the alpha stage of development, with Rebel Wolves planning to share more details later in the year. It feels like whatever we find out this year, Mateusz Tomaszkiewicz and the team at Rebel Wolves are going to cook up something special.

“We want to craft a world that you will want to explore and dive deep into and tell stories that make you care about the characters,” said Mateusz Tomaszkiewicz. “We aim to deliver an experience that will allow for a variety of choices and room for experimentation when replayed. Helping craft this experience with so many talented people will be my mission at Rebel Wolves, and I can’t wait for everyone to see what the team has been up to for quite a while now.”