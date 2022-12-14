The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt | How to unlock the Netflix Armour and Gear

By now, most people who love either Andrzej Sapkowski’s incredible Witcher novels or CD Projekt RED’s masterpiece, The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, has watched the Netflix adaption starring Henry Cavill. With the release of The Witcher 3’s next-gen update, you can now unlock a set of armour inspired by Geralt’s fancy look in the television show. It can be unlocked on all consoles now, and not just PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC, so we’ve put together this The Witcher 3 Netflix armour and gear guide which will tell you how to get the equipment set.

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt | How to unlock the Netflix Armour: Head to Velen

The quest you’ll need to begin is located in Velen, and you’ll bump into a priest at the location in the image below. Fast travel to either Hanged Man’s Tree or Mulbrydale and head east until you find Devil’s Pit. It’ll kick start ‘In the Eternal Fire’s Shadow,’ and you’ll have to enter a cave after clearing out a bandit’s camp. Playing at level 10 will make it more than accessible for you, however, if you’re going in after finishing the main game, it’ll be like taking candy from an Uma.

Enter the mine, find Reinald

Once inside the mines, you’ll find letters from a man called Reinald. You’ll need to use your Witcher senses to find clues that’ll lead you to his location, but a great sign to know you’re on the right track is the torches that’ll light up as you pass through them. By heading down into the mines, you’ll eventually find a large area with stalagmites at the end. Use your Aard sign against them and a cutscene will open up, leading to the fight with Reinald.

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt | How to unlock the Netflix Armour:

Defeat Reinald and Red Miasmal

Reinald has three bars on his health, and he fights like a Witcher (mainly because he is one!). Use you sword attacks whenever he isn’t using his shield. Whenever he uses Quen, counter it with Aard to knock him back, then continue striking him with your blade. Eventually, the Red Miasmal will appear after a second cutscene.

To defeat the Red Miasmal, use well palced strikes while dodging his swiping attacks. Plague victims will spawn, so keep an eye out on them. I found it easier to defeat the Red Miasmal, but there’s still a challenging battle ahead, especially if you’re playing the game for the first time. After you defeat it, a cutscene will kick in with some dialogue choices (which we won’t ruin for you). You’ll now gain access to the Forgotten Wolf armour set (including a full armour set and two swords), which can be crafted at an Armourer, however, you won’t be able to equip until you’re level 20. There’s an enhanced version of the set, but unless you’ve finished the game (or unlocked Kaer Morhen), it’ll be inaccessible to you.