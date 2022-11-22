Former CD Projekt Red developers, Rebel Wolves secure investment from NetEase games

Back in February this year a new studio by former CD Projekt RED developer Konrad Tomaszkiewicz was formed in Rebel Wolves, and the team has now secured a strategic investment from NetEase games.

Tomaszkiewicz explained: “We’re delighted to welcome NetEase Games as our new shareholder and partner. Having one of the leading global game companies get behind our vision is a great confidence boost and validation for the entire team at Rebel Wolves. Funding provided by NetEase was the last missing piece needed to go full throttle. With resources available to build a world-class AAA game, we can now focus on what matters most: development.”

Konrad Tomaszkiewicz is the CEO, Game Director, and Co-Founder of Rebel Wolves, but previously worked on The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, and Cyberpunk 2077. The studio is planning to make a new, original property in the “single-player, narrative-driven RPG genre”, that will be a “dark fantasy RPG with a focus on storytelling and accommodating the players’ choices”.

“It’s exceedingly rare to have the opportunity to work with an all-star team from the beginning of their journey. Everyone at NetEase Games has been an admirer of the Rebel Wolves team and their previous work. We quickly discovered our common passion for making great games and their long-term vision for creating a sustainable and creative studio aligns with our strategy of incubating talented creators who are passionate about gaming.” said Simon Zhu, President of Global Partnerships and Investments, NetEase Games. “We look forward to having a fruitful collaboration with Rebel Wolves and can’t wait to see how the team will leverage their extensive experience to create even more immersive games enjoyed by fans all over the world,” continued Zhu.

NetEase Games’ investment sees them have a minority stake in Rebel Wolves, allowing the Polish-based studio to still operate as indie and retain both ownership of their IP as well as creative control. The game the team is making is a way off yet, however, as the developer is still hiring for multiple roles.

“We are committed to the idea that ‘the team comes first’ and it guides our decisions on work arrangements, office design, and internal communication. The founding team strongly believes that games can be made in a better way, without burning out and tossing aside the people who created them with real passion and love,” concludes Konrad Tomaszkiewicz.