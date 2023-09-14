Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty soundtrack released, new trailer too

As we ramp up to the release of Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty, CD Projekt RED has released a new trailer, and the full OST, and frankly, a whole lot more info.

The Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty soundtrack is a collaboration with Milan Records, and is a good way for fans to whet their whistles ahead of the September 26th release. The OST contains 15 tracks from the Phantom Liberty full score and is nearly an hour long, with music created for the expansion by composers P.T. Adamczyk (Cyberpunk 2077, Cyberpunk: Edgerunners) and Jacek Paciorkowski (Seven: The Days Long Gone).

You can listen to the soundtrack on most services, but we’ve dropped the Spotify link in below.

“I loved being able to come back to Night City, but I loved creating a completely new score based on a new adventure, in this unique, dark-future location of the most dangerous district of Night City even more!” says Senior Composer at CD PROJEKT RED, P.T. Adamczyk. “We use more than just visual design and story to create the mood of our games; we also put an emphasis on music. Everything has to work together to create one coherent image. This time, we had the fun challenge of working in a completely new territory, a spy-thriller story, the effect of which Jacek Paciorkowski and I are very proud of. An hour of music from Phantom Liberty awaits you to give you a taste of just what’s coming your way. I hope that you’ll like it — and see you soon in Dogtown”.

This announcement was part of more news on the expansion thanks to a new Night City Wire episode. Part of the reason people are so excited for the expansion is that the game itself is getting a massive update to “2.0”, which will revamp loads of features. Well, thanks to the new trailer (below) we now know that’s coming on September 21st, a week ahead of the expansion.

In the episode, Game Director Gabe Amatangelo talked about the revamped perk and skill trees, and the completely new Relic skill tree that’s coming exclusively with the Phantom Liberty expansion. As a bonus, the studio also released the “Cyberpunk 2077 Build Planner — a free tool where players can create and plan their own builds in their browsers; everyone wanting to explore the changes made to the perk system, including the Relic skill tree from Phantom Liberty” can get it via this link.

Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty is out on September 26th.