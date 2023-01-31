Cyberpunk 2077 now has NVIDIA DLSS 3 via an update

If you own one of the new 40-series graphics cards, then Cyberpunk 2077 is now going to look even more amazing, thanks to NVIDIA DLSS 3 support that’s being added today via an update.

Ultimately, this update will mean that GeForce card users can play the game with every setting (including ray-tracing) maxed out, to get the best fidelity image possible, while maintaining performance levels you’d expect. You can see a video of the DLSS 3 turned on and off in a side by side comparison, below:

With realistic shadows and lighting and the added performance of NVIDIA DLSS 3 no other platform will compare to the Cyberpunk 2077 experience on a GeForce RTX-powered PC. Cyberpunk 2077 has emerged as the benchmark game for a new generation of gamers who are asking the question ‘But can it run Cyberpunk’. Cyberpunk 2077 should be included in any benchmark suite used to test GPUs and tested to deliver the best experience – every setting and ray-traced option maxed out and DLSS 3 enabled.

“Playing Cyberpunk 2077 with the AI-powered performance of NVIDIA DLSS 3 is the best way to access the stunning visuals the game has to offer — this technology helps us take a new step toward combining unconstrained visual fidelity with exceptional performance.”

said Jakub Knapik, Global Art Director, CD PROJEKT RED.

The current version of the game uses ray-traced shadows, reflections, diffuse illumination, and ambient occlusion. If you turn on ‘Psycho mode’ in the ray traced lighting settings, you will even see ray traced global illumination as sunlight bounces realistically around the scene.

Basically, the update is designed to make those people who have 40x series NVIDIA GPUs be able to make CD Projekt RED’s game look pretty stunning.

Elsewhere NVIDIA has informed us that Dying Light 2: Stay Human has also received a DLSS 3 upgrade today. NVIDIA says that “DLSS 3 games are backwards compatible with DLSS 2 technology – developers simply integrate DLSS 3, and DLSS 2, also known as DLSS Super Resolution, is supported by default. Additionally, integrations of DLSS 3 also include NVIDIA Reflex, reducing system latency for all GeForce RTX users, making games more responsive”.

For those not familiar, DLSS is short for “Deep Learning Super Sampling”, but what that means to you and I is that it uses artificial intelligent to get a higher frame rate for your PC game, by learning about the title as you play. Basically, this technology allows your game to render at a native resolution, and use the cores of the graphics card to predict how it should look, and make it look better. DLSS 3 was released along with the 4000 series graphics cards from NVIDIA, while older versions of DLSS should work on older cards.

Cyberpunk 2077 is available now on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series S|X.