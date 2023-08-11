Cyberpunk 2077: NO_COINCIDENCE novel released

With the release of the Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty not far away, CD Projekt Red has announced a novel, “NO_COINCIDENCE” is now available at retail, and via digital stores. You can even read the first chapter for free by going to Orbit Books official store page.

The book is written by Rafał Kosik (“one of Poland’s most influential modern sci-fi authors”) and translated into English by CD Projekt RED’s English Adaptation Specialist Stefan Kiełbasiewicz and will take “readers deep into the underworld of the dark future, giving them a visceral look into what it takes to survive in the brutal streets of Night City”.

Here’s the official synopsis:

In the megalopolis of Night City, a group of seemingly ordinary strangers are torn from their everyday lives and unwillingly thrust into a criminal conspiracy that reaches to the highest levels of power. Finding themselves in desperate straits, they must ask themselves where the human ends and the digital begins — and whether a line should be drawn between them at all… Through the eyes of Zor, Aya, and the rest of a deep cast of interconnected characters, readers get to observe the machinations of Night City up close, giving them a first-hand account of how futile it is to have dreams, aspirations, or the idea of free will in a city with no happy endings.

There’s also an audiobook version, if you don’t fancy the retail physical copy or digital version. The Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty DLC is set to be released on September 26th, will feature Idris Elba as part of the cast, and will apparently also include a revamp of the main game that many are reporting seriously changes the overall game. Oh and don’t forget there’s also an anime on Netflix related to the game, too.

Mick loved Cyberpunk 2077 when it released in December 2020, saying: “This is a truly exceptional video game. It wears its influences and heart on its sleeve, isn’t afraid to go to places many games would avoid, and delivers immersion and storytelling on a scale rarely seen, despite the best efforts of its own bugs and glitches to prevent that. After eight years in the making, we’re finally invited to Night City, but once you’re there, don’t be surprised if you never want to leave.”.

Cyberpunk 2077 is out now for PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series S|X.