Phantom Liberty, the Cyberpunk 2077 expansion, coming September

The loveable Keanu Reeves made an appearance at Xbox Games Showcase to introduce a new trailer for Phantom Liberty, the first expansion for CD Projekt Red’s open world RPG Cyberpunk 2077. Along with the footage, it was also revealed that it’ll be launching on September 27.

In Phantom Liberty, players once again take on the role of V, a cyberpunk for hire, as they embark on a mission to save the President of the New United States of America after her orbital shuttle is shot down over the deadliest district of Night City — Dogtown. What follows is a deep dive into an intricate story of espionage and political intrigue which connects the highest echelons of power with the brutal world of black-market mercenaries. The stakes are larger than life, but so is the reward — your very survival.

Idris Elba is joining the cast as Solomon Reed, an FIA sleeper agent, and Johnny Silverhand is also making a comeback. Phantom Liberty will feature a ton of new quests, gigs and gig types, new vehicles, tech, cyberware, and weapons. There’s also a new skill tree to allow more freedom for crafting one’s own unique playstyle. Pre-orders are also available.

Obviously the game had a rocky beginning, and in our original review, we said, “Cyberpunk 2077 is one of the best games I’ve ever played. It’s also one of the biggest, one of the most well-realised, one of the most well-written, but it’s not without fault. It’s let down by elements that should have been better; not the bugs, in particular (because they will be fixed), but things like the melee combat, the explanation of systems, the oppressive influx of side quests. I can’t stop thinking about this game, about what comes next in the half dozen side-gigs I’m still planning to go back and do, or about how I might tweak V’s abilities for the next few levels.

This is a truly exceptional video game. It wears its influences and heart on its sleeve, isn’t afraid to go to places many games would avoid, and delivers immersion and storytelling on a scale rarely seen, despite the best efforts of its own bugs and glitches to prevent that. After eight years in the making, we’re finally invited to Night City, but once you’re there, don’t be surprised if you never want to leave.”

Watch the trailer for Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty here: