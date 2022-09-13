Cyberpunk: Edgerunners comes to Netflix today

After seeing the intro for Cyberpunk: Edgerunners, we can now all watch the full thing, as the first season has hit Netflix today.



Each episode is around 24-27 minutes long, and there are ten episodes for the first season. The first episode is called “Let You Down” and has the following synopsis:





After a night of streaming illegal braindance, David wakes up to reality: a rundown apartment with a broken washing machine and an overworked mother.





As for the series overall, the official blurb is: “In a dystopia riddled with corruption and cybernetic implants, a talented but reckless street kid strives to become a mercenary outlaw — an edgerunner”.

In a recent Night City Wire, Bartosz Sztybor — one of the creators of the show — sat down for an interview to provide insight and details about the anime, discussing the story, themes, characters, and more. He talked about the influence of collaborators Studio Trigger — the legendary Japanese studio bringing the world of the anime to life — the anime’s connection with Cyberpunk 2077, and more.



The cast features:

KENN

Aoi Yuki

Hiroki Touchi

Michiko Kaiden

Takako Honda

Wataru Takagi

Tomoyo Kurosawa

Kazuhiko Inoue

Yurika Hino

Kenjiro Tsuda

Elsewhere, the Cyberpunk 2077 expansion got detailed and is called “Phantom Liberty”, and will be coming to PS5, Xbox Series S|X, and PC in 2023 — yes that’s right, no PS4 or Xbox One version of that expansion is happening. Details have also been revealed about Cyberpunk 2077’s latest update, the Edgerunners Update — also known as Patch 1.6 — which introduces equippable items from the anime to the game. Players will have the chance to don the jacket worn by David Martinez, the anime’s protagonist, and wield a shotgun used by another character from the show. Alongside Edgerunners-inspired items, the update also brings a swathe of features to the game including a clothing transmog system, cross-platform progression, playable Roach Race minigame arcade cabinets, and much more.

Cyberpunk 2077 and Cyberpunk: Edgerunners are out now.