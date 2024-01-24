Ghosts of Tabor is coming to Meta Quest store in early February

Combat Waffle Studios has confirmed Ghosts of Tabor is coming to Meta Quest store on February 8th, after nearly a year on the App Lab.

Basically, for those not quite in the know, the App Lab is the Meta Quest version of what everyone else calls “Early Access” or “Preview Program”, and essentially means the build of the game hasn’t gone through the full Oculus review process, and is still experimental or “in development”. Moving to the Meta Quest store means those things won’t be the case anymore, though it will in fact remain in Early Access on Steam for PCVR, and a PSVR2 and Pico release is planned for later this year.

Check out the Meta Quest trailer for the 3-player co-op multiplayer shooter, below:

Ghosts of Tabor is an extraction survival FPS shooter, combining PvP and PvE, and has been a top seller in early access, achieving $10M+ in combined revenue from App Lab and Steam and amassing more than half a million unique players to date thanks to its fully loaded approach to scavenging, looting, crafting and combat. The game also features an unparalleled degree of realism in weaponry, with armaments modeled after their real-world counterparts that require reloading and firing techniques that mirror how each weapon is handled authentically.

“We started Combat Waffle with 9 people, new to the VR development scene, and with a dream – to bring our love of extraction shooters to VR,” said Scott Albright, founder and CEO of Combat Waffle Studios. “It’s hard to believe that only 22 months after launching our studio, we’ve amassed such a massive and dedicated community. In the last month alone we saw more than 120,000 players on active duty. It just goes to show that if you want to play something that doesn’t exist yet, chances are that other people do too – so you should go out and make it yourself”.

Maeva Sponbergs, Head of Publishing, Beyond Frames Entertainment said: “Combat Waffle has truly delivered something exciting to the VR community and proven that concepts from PC and console games can be translated over to immersive platforms with care and dedication,” and added, “the appreciation of the depth of gameplay and continuous player engagement in Ghosts of Tabor is a true testament to the maturity and growth potential of audiences in VR. Today’s graduation is a huge milestone for the team – but as with any graduation, this is just the start of a much bigger journey. Ghosts of Tabor remains in active development, and will continue to grow, refine, and adapt to players in a live service environment. There’s plenty more excitement to come”.

Ghosts of Tabor will be coming to the Meta Quest Store, and will cost $24.99, from February 8th. If you own it via the App Lab ($19.99 until January 31st), you will automatically own it on the Meta Quest Store from February 8th.