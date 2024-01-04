Ninjala x Hatsune Miku collab has three weeks left

GungHo Online’s free-to-play online action title only has free weeks left of the Ninjala x Hatsune Miku Magical Mirai 2023 collaboration. Up until January 24, players can still gain access to limited edition Hatsune Miku collab items and outfits by earning them through playing the brawler.

The Shinobi Shop has some great outfits to buy for 2,000 Jala, allowing players to cosplay as Katio and Meiko. There’s also an exclusive Magical Miku 2023 Hatsune Miku outfit that can be acquired from the Gumball Machine. There’s other merch inside the Shinobi Shop, such as the Magical Miku 20923 Ippon decoration for 500 Jala, along with past collab items. The Gumball Machine can be cranked to give players the Megaphone Ninja-Gum Drum Gum for the Hammer type weapon Drum Beat, turning the bullhorn into a stylish weapon for all Miku fans.

There’re also a ton of daily log-in bonuses available from today, including the following:

Hatsune Miku Collab Ninja-Gums

Assist Codes

Medals During the collab, players can earn up to a total of: 1,000 Bronze Medals 400 Silver Medals 60 Gold Medals



Finally, the Hatsune Miku Cup solo tournament is being held on January 21, where players can defeat their opponents to earn some special stickers, Ippon Decorations, and the Leekspin emote, with rewards corresponding to the player’s rankings. There’re also special collaboration title available, such as the Hatsune Miku (Normal) and Magical Miku 2023 Hatsune Miku.

Players will also be able to obtain collab-exclusive items, like the Magical Miku 2023 Hatsune Miku sticker. These can be won by participating in Team Battles in Free Match or Ranked, all the way up until January 24. The rewards are based on the number of battles played, and are as follows: