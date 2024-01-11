Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown | How to upgrade Weapons

After starting Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown you’ll be wondering how to upgrade weapons, and our handy guide is here to fill you in.

While it’s not immediately obvious, due to the genre, Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown is a MetroidVania, and thus progressively gets tougher, requiring more from the player as the story unfolds. If you’re not upgrading weapons, you are going to find even the second major boss very tough indeed, and the game overall will only get harder. So with our guide, you’ll be upgrading in no time.

Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown upgrade weapons: what do I need?

First things first, you need to just attack the story. After an hour or so you’ll discover a location called “Haven”, and that’s where you will eventually upgrade your weapons, but not right away. After discovering the Haven and chatting to characters like Farbia, The Mage, and Artaban there, you can then go off and do the story a bit more. You might have noticed a glowing yellowy-white pattern on a wall, and that’s where we’ll need to go, but not yet.

Keep going with the story, and you’ll fight a few mini-bosses (the boar, etc) and then make your way back through Haven, whereby that glowing area we mentioned will be lit up, and allow you to enter it and meet Kaheva, The Blacksmith, who will offer the upgrade option.

What should I upgrade?

First things first, do not waste your Azure Damascus Ore. There are enough in the game to upgrade everything, but they are by far the hardest item and resource to locate. This means you should always focus on upgrading your Swords first. Initially you get them to +1, but you will be tempted to spend Azure Damascus Ore on other upgrades, but we’d recommend holding on to the resource until you can get at least +2, and even then we kept ours for the +3 and then +4 upgrades.

You can upgrade your bow quiver to hold more ammo, as that doesn’t cost any Damascus Ore, and Time Crystals are collected from almost everything in the game, so if you want to upgrade something that just costs Crystals, go for it: you can always farm more later. And if you’re after a guide on what amulets to use and upgrade? Well, we have you covered there, too.