Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown Complete Guide

January 11, 2024
Prince of Persia The Lost Crown guide
 

Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown is a huge game, especially for a MetroidVania title, and you’ll need plenty of help finding everything, which is where our Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown guide comes in. From collectibles to puzzle solutions, from the potion upgrades to the best amulets to wear, we’ve got you covered.

It’s a fantastic game, as well, and even when we previewed it in late December 2023, we said “Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown is a proper Metroidvania. I say this because these days so many games that would perhaps have been that way, add in Souls-like elements, offering ultra-difficult bosses, or a punishment for death, and while it’s nice to see a title like The Last Faith offer a more old-school representation of the genre many of us grew up loving, Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown is a pure example of it, and it’s incredibly refreshing to experience”.

Now we’ve played it, finished it, collected the lot, and are here to help you do the same. We’ve got so many articles and guides for you to peruse, even down to letting you know how long you’ll need to set aside to complete the game. So let’s get started. To read any of the articles below, click the image or the text, and you’ll be taken to a new page showing you the guide of your choice. We’ll be adding more to our guide as time goes on, so make sure you bookmark it and come back for more if as your progress.

Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown complete guide: How long to beat 

Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown

 

How to upgrade weapons

Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown

 

How to unlock Fast Travel

 

Best Amulets to use

Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown | Best Amulets to use

 

Tips for getting started

Prince of Persia The Lost Crown Tips to get you Started

 

Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown guide: Statue puzzle

Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown statue puzzle

 

Potion upgrades: how to get more

Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown potions | How to get more and upgrade them

 

How to farm Time Crystals

Prince of Persia Lost Crown Time Crystals

 

