Time Crystals are the most common currency in Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown, and you need so much of them throughout your adventure that you’ll likely want to farm some to get stronger. They are used to pay for all manner of items, amulets, and even weapon and potion upgrades throughout your adventure, so having a way to get hold of Time Crystals quickly is going to be invaluable. Having played the game through to the end, we’ve outlined the best area in the game to nab the most of this currency.

Read on below to find out how to farm Time Crystals in Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown.

How to farm Time Crystals

How many Time Crystals does this method get me?

This route consistently grabs you 217 Time Crystals each time, and a run can take you as little as 3-4 minutes depending on how quickly you can take down the enemies involved.

This means for 20 minutes work, you could be about 1,200 Time Crystals richer, which is not to be sniffed at.

How far do I need to be into the game to do this run?

You need to be able to access the Forest Ruins Fast Travel location in the Soma Tree area of the map. We will be using this Fast Travel to begin our run. If you’re not sure of where to find this Fast Travel point, look at the map image below

Route explained

Fast-Travel to the Forest Ruins and make your way right. Fire your Chakram through the grate on the right to attach it to the mechanism to unlock it. Head right and then drop down by the Chakram, and then head to the exit on the right.

Jump onto the stone slab here, and then wall jump up the left side to end up face to face with an Archer, kill him, and then jump over to another wooden ledge to kill the other Archer.

Now drop down and you will face an Erlik – a replica of one of the early minibosses in the game. As with the fight then, dodge through the Erlik to avoid its red attacks, and slash away when you have openings, and before long it will fall.

Now head right, and over a pit of spikes to find another Erlik. This time though, instead of Archers, he’ll be supported by three red birds. Either jump-swipe the birds, or dispose of them quickly with arrows before focussing your attention on Erlik.

When the Erlik is down, make your way back to the Wak-Wak tree next to the Fast Travel to respawn the enemies, then go again. Each Erlik will net you 100 Time Crystals, with the other enemies topping you up.

Congratulations, you now know how to farm Time Crystals in Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown.