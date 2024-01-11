Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown potions | How to get more and upgrade them

You will be using the Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown potions a lot during your extensive time playing through the game. Whether you’re new to the genre or not, the likelihood of you achieving a no damage run on your first play is almost improbable, so you’ll be wanting to know how to heal up efficiently, and often.

Quite early on you will be given a potion, but it’ll seem pretty miserly of the game to offer you just one chance to heal, even though there are plenty of Wak-Wak Tree checkpoints littered through the huge map the game hosts. Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown potions are what will keep you going through all the hardest parts of the game, boss fights, or even puzzle platforming sections you fail over and over, so with our guide, we’ll explain how you get more, how much they cost, and the maximum you can get.

What’s the maximum amount of potions I can get?

There are a few ways to increase how many Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown potions you can hold, and there are two ways to upgrade. First of all you can upgrade how many you can hold to 4 (though you can get an extra one, to five if you complete the Moon Gatherer side quest), and you can also upgrade the efficiency of your potions so they heal you more per use, also up to 4 times.

What do the upgrades cost, and where from?

You will need to have found the Haven, and met The Mage, who runs Magi Emporium. Here, in the upgrades section you can buy “Additional Healing Potion” and “Potion Efficiency”. They will cost a varying amount of Time Crystals, but once you get to the higher upgrades, you will need to also spend Xerxes Coins, which can be found by doing the platforming puzzles that have small coins at the end. If you’re confused why these keep disappearing, by the way, you have to get the coin and get back to solid ground to fully complete each platform puzzles.

Additional Healing Potion +1 | 500 Time Crystals

Additional Healing Potion +2 | 1000 Time Crystals

Additional Healing Potion +3 | 1 Xerxes Coin, 2500 Time Crystals

And as for upgrading your efficiency, the costs are:

Potion Efficiency +1 | 250 Time Crystals

Potion Efficiency +2 | 500 Time Crystals

Potion Efficiency +3 | 1 Xerxes Coin, 1200 Time Crystals

Remember, do the Moon Gatherer side quest, too, for an extra potion, to max out at 5.