One of the first big side quests you’ll discover in the latest Ubisoft title, is the Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown Moon Gatherer quest. A strange man who claims the moon has been stolen, he’ll pop up again and again as you play, in more outlandish situations, often trapped or being kept captive by an enemy, and each time you save him, you’ll be rewarded with some dialogue, and eventually more goodies.

In our Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown Moon Gatherer guide, we’ll talk you through how to start the quest, where to find him on each of the steps to complete it, and why it’s worth doing it at all in the first place. So let’s get started.

Where do I find the Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown Moon Gatherer start location?

The Moon Gatherer is actually missable unless you’re exploring locations thoroughly, but he is also findable quite early on. Located in the Sacred Archives, you’ll need to head to the leftmost part of the area, which on the map is underneath a Wak-Wak Tree.

Once you find him, he’ll explain his situation, and if you agree to help him find the five pieces of moon that are missing, he’ll give you the Dragon King amulet, one that we think is one of the best in the game. By completing the quest, you’ll get more potions, so it’s a really essential side quest if you want to make things a bit easier for yourself.

If you’re struggling to find the location via the map, you’ll need to keep an eye out for the glowing blue moon symbol that appears when you are near a Moon Gatherer location.

Moon Gatherer location number 2: The Depths

This time, your friend will be trapped in a sewer system. All you need to do is head to the location in the map below, and fight your way down to him. The room will be flooded, and require you to drain it via two switches that can’t really be missed. Do so and head down and to the right.

Here, a sewer trap will be closed and you can strike it to open, whereby the Moon Gatherer will reveal himself, chat a bit more, then disappear once again.

Location 3: The Sunken Harbor

For his third appearance, you’ll need to be about halfway through the game, and head to the eastern area of Sunken Harbor, after defeating Kiana and obtaining the Dimensional Claw power. Head to the location on the map above (where Sargon is located), and you’ll need to fight a large enemy crab before he will come out.

You’ll know you’re near him as not only will you see the tell-tale Moon symbol, but he’ll also ask you to “take care of that”, with “that” being the giant crab. He’ll talk about destiny (not the game), and then disappear again, showing his bravery.

Location 4: Pit of Eternal Sands

Like with previous parts of this quest, you’ll spot the Moon symbol long before you find our moon-loving friend. Use the image on the map above to locate the Moon symbol as your starting point:

From there head up and over the sandstone structure, killing the enemy, and then head downwards, following the golden wisp indicating a Wak-Wak tree is nearby. Keep following the wisp until it disappears under some wooden platforms. At this point, head left and attack the wall, which you’ll find is breakable. You should begin to hear the familiar voice of our friend.

Climb the steps to find our friend upside down in a pot. Simply smash the pot with your swords to free him.

Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown Moon Gatherer location 4:

You will likely see the Moon symbol quite early, but it’s a little less obvious where our friend has gotten himself trapped, this time. Stay low on the map in the Tower of Silence, and be aware you need to have all the powers the game has to offer in order to access this area, full stop. The map image below shows where you’ll find him.

This time you’re searching for one of the big enemies who carries a case on its back. The enemies usually spawn multiple smaller grunts to trouble you, and you will have fought a few on the way to where the Moon Gatherer is, but this time he’s trapped in the back of the box himself. Kill the enemy, and you will free him.

Your reward for completing the quest? An extra potion, meaning if you’ve already maxed out your upgrades, you can now hold five at once. Congratulations!