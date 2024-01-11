Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown has a rather cool system amidst all its MetroidVania goodness, and that’s the amulets system. Here, you can equip and upgrade buffs for playable hero, Sargon, that can make boss fights easier, add health, and all sorts of other things. While you also need to be upgrading your weapons, amulets can make the difference between victory and death.

There are 38 amulets in the game, and you can only change them at a Wak-Wak Tree. You’ll start with 3 slots, and this can be upgraded to 12 slots by finding all the amulet slot upgrades throughout the game. Upgrades cost Xerxes coins, which are plentiful, but can also be tricky to get. Grab more by completing side quests and exploring thoroughly. The amulets system is essential to getting the most out of your time with the game, and in our Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown best amulets to use guide, we’ll have you surviving death, and tanking damage, and even tell you where to find the amulets in question.

Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown best amulets: Blessing

You will get this one very early on (The Mage will give it to you for free when you speak at Haven for the first time), and while you may unequip it for some of the mid-game, it really comes into its own when starting out, and nearer the ending. Upgraded to +2 this one “Greatly increases max health”. You can gain an additional three health bar pips on top of what you are able to make use of with the +2 max upgrade. The catch is that every time you lose them, they’re gone until you go back to a Wak-Wak Tree. But going into a boss fight with between +1 and +3 health pips, when they’re often next to a Tree is a major boon. At one amulet pip, this is a no brainer.

Blade Dancer

Blade Dancer allows you to “Land an additional attack at the end of a standard combo”, but that really only tells half the story. Upgrading this (and each amulet can be upgraded to +2, remember) adds an additional attack. Not only does this mean you’ll be doing more damage thanks to your combos, but because the fourth attack needs to be timed as you land the third, it’ll help your timing overall, and make you better at parrying, because that’s also timing based. Note that while this is a great upgrade, it might be defined by how your personal playstyle plays out. You’ll get Blade Dancer naturally, from Vahram, after he helps you fight off the enemies as you pursue Anahita in the main story.

Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown best amulets: Mount Damavand

The description of this one is “Decrease the power of incoming melee attacks”, and boy, does it do what it says on the tin. Upgrading this to +2 will mean it “Greatly” decreases attacks, and we’ve seen this on mid to late-game bosses mean we could tank major attacks that wouldn’t even take full health pips. This amulet is easy to get, as you just need to buy it from Kaheva’s Forge for 450 Time Crystals.

Dragon King

Another incredibly useful one, but one you might not need outside of boss fights, is Dragon King. This adds “One-time protection from a killing blow”, and depending on what level you have it at, either resurrections you immediately with a small, moderate, or great amount of health. Once again, this regenerates at a Tree. It costs three amulet pips to equip, so you might want to save it for boss fights. This amulet is given to you at the start of the side quest “The Moon Gatherer”, which begins in the Sacred Archives.

Ayyar Amulet

This one is a later-game amulet, but helps so much, as it (at +2, adjust according from low, moderate, to great) “Greatly increases Athra build-up for each successful attack”. What this means is that while you will gain Athra from parrying and taking damage, still, you will now also gain it from attacking enemies, meaning you’re almost always building Athra. Again, very useful for boss fights.

Ecbatana Seal

At the tiny cost of 100 Time Crystals from Kaheva’s Forge, this is an idea amulet for if you are farming Time Crystals as it allows you to “Collect Time Crystals from a distance”. This means when you’re playing later areas and there are lots of flying enemies, rather than having to time jumps to not land on spikes, or into death drops, you can just be close enough, and they’ll zoom over to you. In other words, it makes it easier to collect Crystals, which means you’ll have more, quicker, to spend on upgrades.