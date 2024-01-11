Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown | How to unlock Fast Travel

It may not be available from the very start, but like any good MetroidVania, Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown has fast travel, so getting that elusive 100% completion mark isn’t so much of a pain to manage.

You will very quickly learn about Wak-Wak Trees, which are save points that replenish health, arrows, and any amulets that are one-time use, but Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown fast travel comes a little later, though you may actually be closer to it than you think.

Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown fast travel: how to unlock?

After a few hours of play you will automatically happen across a smashed up horse-like statue that makes your screen go a funny purple shade. This effect is to let you know that you are close to a Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown fast travel location. Often they are near Wak-Wak Trees, and there is at least one in every area of the game’s map, if not two, with some hidden in strange locations.

When you see the screen turn purple, with a crystal effect on the outer edges, you are near one. You need to explore, often finding the Wak-Wak Tree nearby, via the trail of yellow leaves.

How to access the locations?

When the purple effect is happening, you’ll need to get closer and notice a circular orb in front of a smashed up statue. Go up to the orb and attack it. Usually three attacks will break it, and the statue will reform and unlock that location as a fast travel location.

When you find the first one, only one other will be available to you: Haven. Immediately travel back here and use the switch to unlock the grated door, meaning you can now access Haven from any other location you unlock. You do have to travel to a fast travel location to use them, but they are well spread out, but not too spread out that they are frustrating.