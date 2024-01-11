Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown statue puzzle | Solve and unlock Mystery Chest

The Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown statue puzzle is a mid-game puzzle that will have you scratching your head a bit. It revolves around using a power you’ve not had long, that you really aren’t quite sure of every use-case yet, so with our solution, not only will you solve it, but you’ll get the mystery chest to appear, and be one step closer to solving a larger puzzle you don’t even know exists yet. Spooky, right?

You will find the Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown statue puzzle in the Soma Tree area (use our map locations guide if you can’t find that piece), and you’ll need to have gotten as far as getting the “Dimension Claw” power, which allows you to trap an item, enemy, or projectile in another dimension, and then warp it back out to where you want it to be. This power is unlocked after defeating Kiana, The Forest Queen in the Hyrcanian Forest location, so if you haven’t done that yet, you won’t be able to solve the statue puzzle, either.

Where exactly is the Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown statue puzzle?

As per the map image below, you need to be in the Soma Tree location. Head to where Sargon is on our map image, and you will enter via a strange transparent purple door. This door isn’t harmful, but you probably won’t have seen one before. They basically mean you cannot bring in anything from outside via your Dimension Claw power, or take anything back out. If you try to, it’ll remove it from your person.

When you get there, you’ll be met with some options to turn plinths that hold statues that can be turned from left to right (West to East). There’s an information board that supplies you with the solution, but the trouble is, the initial room state is a huge red herring, and you actually don’t need the grey statue on the left.

What’s the solution?

So as we mentioned, the left side grey statue is a complete red herring. So run up to it and hit Circle (PS5), B (Xbox, PC), or A (Switch), depending on platform choice. You’ll grab the grey statue. Now get rid of it, wherever you fancy: just make sure it’s out of the way.

Next, take the coloured in statue. and using the same Dimension Claw technique, place it on the right (third) plinth, and rotate so it’s facing left (West). From here, you can explore the puzzle location. There is a small room above, and another below, that holds two further statues, that are the actual solutions to the puzzle we need. A larger red and yellow lad, and a medium size yellow chap with a blue hat. Bring them back in whichever order you see fit, with the largest on the leftmost (first) plinth, and the middle-sized one on the middle (second) plinth. Rotate them so they look like the image below, and claim your prize.

This is actually all part of a larger side quest you can’t finish or even properly “start” until later on. But if you see any more of these mystery chest locations, always mark them to come back to later.