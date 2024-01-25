Telmari coming to PC and Mac this February

Developer Phoenix Blasters has confirmed its debut title Telmari is coming to PC and Mac on February 16th, with a demo also coming via Steam Next Fest. That demo will be available from February 5th to February 12th on Steam, so you can try it out for yourself, before considering buying on the release date.

The team says that Telmari is a “beautifully crafted platformer with a speedrunning twist” and adds that “players take on the role of Telmari – a brave young girl on a quest to save her beloved sunflowers. Traverse over 100 levels in the world of Agra, guided by a feline companion on your way to the demon tree”.

Check out some gameplay the developer released a month ago, below:

Armed only with a bow and some plunger-headed arrows, Telmari can fire projectiles onto surfaces, which she can then use to bounce herself over obstacles. An easy mechanic to pick up, but one which can become head-scratchingly tricky later down the line. Telmari’s cat companion will lead the way through the levels ahead, showing you the quickest, most streamlined way to finish – see if you can beat them!

Here’s a list of the key features, from the latest press release:

Jump, shoot, and bounce your way over obstacles and creatures.

Hand-crafted art style brings Telmari and her world – Agra – to vivid life.

Easy to learn, tough to master, hard to drop!

Steam Deck compatible from day one

Leaderboard to compare your times with players from all over

You can grab the demo when available from the Steam page, but honestly, a game that uses the word “platforming” and “toilet plunger”, and well, we’re gonna sit up and take notice.

