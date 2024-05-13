Jurassic World Evolution 2: Park Manager’s Collection Pack coming this week

Frontier Developments has announced the tenth DLC pack for Jurassic World Evolution 2, Park Manager’s Collection Pack is coming this week, on Thursday 16th May, whereby it’ll hit PC via Steam, Epic Games, and Windows Store, as well as PlayStation 5, PS4, Xbox One, and Xbox Series S|X, all for a retail price of £5.99 / $7.99 / €7.99.

The developer says that “From legendary prehistoric giants of the ocean and sky to diminutive dinosaurs that once walked the earth, this selection introduces four incredible species that are a marvel for park guests to behold”.

Check out the trailer, below:

Here’s the four species being added:

Megalodon is an apex predator that ruled the oceans for over thirteen million years. With a bite five times stronger than that of a T. rex, this colossal hunter is the largest shark ever discovered and the true meaning of ferocity.

is an apex predator that ruled the oceans for over thirteen million years. With a bite five times stronger than that of a T. rex, this colossal hunter is the largest shark ever discovered and the true meaning of ferocity. Hailing from the Late Cretaceous period, Microceratus is small ceratopsid has a distinctive frill and moves with agility and speed to avoid predators. With a name meaning ‘small-horned’, this fascinating little herbivore likes to live in larger groups of their own species.

is small ceratopsid has a distinctive frill and moves with agility and speed to avoid predators. With a name meaning ‘small-horned’, this fascinating little herbivore likes to live in larger groups of their own species. Scurrying through the sands of the Early Jurassic Period, Segisaurus is a small therapod with long arms and powerful legs for its size. Less fearsome than its larger brethren, it relies on speed and cunning to hunt its prey.

is a small therapod with long arms and powerful legs for its size. Less fearsome than its larger brethren, it relies on speed and cunning to hunt its prey. Thanatosdrakon, an aptly named ‘dragon of death’ which ruled over the prehistoric skies of South America during the Late Cretaceous period. With an enormous wingspan of approximately 30 ft, this giant Pterosaur is an areal force to be reckoned with.

Frontier also adds that “The DLC also introduces a new T. rex skin variant based on Little Eatie, which players may recognise from season four of Universal Pictures, Amblin Entertainment, and DreamWorks Animation’s hit series on Netflix, Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous.”

Oh and if you’re not planning on picking up the DLC pack yet, there’s a free base-game update which also adds new Lagoon decorations and lighting.

Jurassic World Evolution 2 is out now for PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series S|X.