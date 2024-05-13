Fabledom leaves early access and hits version 1.0

Developer Grenaa Games and publisher Dear Villagers have together announced storybook city builder Fabledom is now out of early access. This means the PC version on Steam has hit version 1.0 today, and there are even plans for a console release around Q3 of 2024.

The game had been in early access since April 2023, so it’s been a year of development while in that setup. There have been romance and diplomacy options added and expanded over that period, as well as new fairy tale encounters. The game has already garnered some fans on Steam, as it’s on just shy of 3000 “very positive” reviews already, just during the early access period.

Have a look at the 1.0 release trailer, below:

Once upon a Village… Set in a wholesome fairytale world, Fabledom is the ideal laid back City builder. Enjoy the growth of your settlement, trade and use diplomacy to ally or challenge your neighbours, and most importantly, find yourself a prince or princess and live happily ever after!

Here’s some of the key features from the press release:

Create your Kingdom from scratch and fill it with castles, barracks, farms, fields, houses and more!

Customize your buildings to your liking, with a variety of decorations and utilities available to create the coziest and most functional village in the entire Kingdom!

Gather your Army, choose your Champion and defend your Kingdom against evil neighbors and minions. Or go forth and conquer, sending your Hero to fight on your behalf on a powerful quest to collect epic items and gear!

Find a Princess or Prince Charming and marry for love! Or money! “Diplomacy” is the name of the game in feudal times, and Fabledom’s extensive negotiation mechanics allow you to unite out of mutual interest – or battle for dominance!

Fabledom is out now on PC via Steam.