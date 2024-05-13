The Joker gameplay video released for MultiVersus

Warner Bros. Games has today released gameplay footage for The Joker set to arrive when MultiVersus goes free-to-play on May 28 this year. The iconic villain was only announced recently for the game, with Mark Hamill reprising the role that breathed new life into the Clown Prince of Crime in Batman: The Animated Series.

From the gameplay trailer for The Joker in MultiVersus which you can watch below, he looks like he’s going to be a lot of fun to play as. Warner Bros. Games has said “the iconic DC Super-Villain is a Mage class character with a moveset that is full of diabolical utility befitting the Clown Prince of Crime, including a weaponized pogo stick, spring-loaded boxing gloves, a rocket launcher and more. The trailer also showcases “The Batman Who Laughs” and “The Dark Prince Charming” character variants for The Joker.” It’s also pretty damn cool to see him team up with the Tara Strong-viced Harley Quinn again, causing mayhem and mischief against characters like the Tazmanian Devil and Jake from Adventure Time.

We played a lot of MultiVersus when it released in 2022, and while new fighters have been released since then, we still enjoyed it a lot. We said, “MultiVersus offers a pleasant alternative to Smash Bros. There’s no denying they look almost identical from the outside, but once you start to notice the nuances and the whole two-player attacks and move sets, it becomes a much different fighter. I can’t wait to get my hands on the Iron Giant, and hopefully down the line they’ll introduce a ton of different characters from across their most popular franchises.”