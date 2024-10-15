New MultiVersus trailer shows gameplay for Nubia

Warner Bros Games and developer Player First Games has released a new trailer for MultiVersus, showing gameplay for Nubia, Queen of the Amazons and protector of Themyscira.

Nubia will be joining the MultiVersus roster today (October 15th) as the latest character for Season 3: Sugar, Spice & Everything Nice.

Check out the gameplay trailer, below:

Nubia is a close-combat damage dealer with a dominant moveset featuring her Staff of Understanding that brings long-range spear fighting with a touch of godly power into the mix. In the new trailer, Nubia’s prowess as an Assassin class fighter is on full display, including her ability to slash, strike, and propel kicks towards opponents, as well as generating shockwaves with her staff to take out enemies. The trailer also shows off the Future State Nubia character variant, available for purchase on Oct. 15. For more information on how to access Nubia in-game, visit the FAQ.

Nubia will cost 6000 fighter currency, or 1250 Gleamium. If you have any character tickets left, she’ll cost one of those (from the Founder’s Pack), or you can pay $9.99 directly for access, while there’s also a Future Queen: Nubia’s Strength Pack for $29.99. That larger pack includes an extra character skin, the announcer pack, a taunt, and two badges.

Nubia joins the Powerpuff Girls who are also part of Season 3, and you can grab them for 950 Gleamium. The “Destroyed” version of City of Townsville map is also coming on the 15th, as well.

The free-to-play platform fighter features an ever-expanding roster of popular characters based on Warner Bros. Discovery franchises. The announced roster of characters includes Batman, Superman, Wonder Woman, Harley Quinn, Black Adam, The Joker, and Nubia (DC); Shaggy and Velma (Scooby-Doo); Bugs Bunny, Tasmanian Devil a.k.a. Taz, and Marvin the Martian (Looney Tunes); Arya Stark (Game of Thrones); Tom & Jerry; Finn the Human, Jake the Dog, and Banana Guard (Adventure Time); Steven Universe and Garnet (Steven Universe); Iron Giant; LeBron James (Space Jam: A New Legacy); Rick Sanchez and Morty Smith (Rick and Morty); Gizmo and Stripe (Gremlins); Jason Voorhees (Friday the 13th); Agent Smith (The Matrix); Samurai Jack; Beetlejuice; The Powerpuff Girls; and an extraordinary original creature named Reindog.

MultiVersus is out now and free to play for PC and consoles.