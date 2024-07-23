MultiVersus season 2 adding Samurai Jack, Beetlejuice, and Ranked mode

Warner Bros and Player First Games has announced the details for season two of Multiversus, with new characters, and a new mode.

The first new character to be added in season 2 will be Samurai Jack, and to celebrate the announcement, a new gameplay trailer has been revealed. Jack will be coming when Season 2 of Multiversus launches, on July 23rd.

Check out the gameplay trailer, below:

After being flung into the future by the evil demon Aku, the warrior known as Samurai Jack embarked on a relentless quest to return to the past. With his unmatched swordsmanship and incredible agility, he’s truly a force to be reckoned with, and in the new MultiVersus gameplay trailer, Samurai Jack’s fighting skills as a Bruiser class character are on full display, which utilize his mystical katana blade, agile footwork, and quick reflexes to send opponents flying off the map. The video also provides a first look at the Righteous Warrior Jack character variant, which will be available for in-game purchase on July 23.

Ranked mode is also being added on July 23rd, and the publisher says that it will give “players the opportunity to participate in 1 vs. 1 and 2 vs. 2 matches while competing for leaderboard points to earn exclusive rank-based cosmetic rewards”, adding that “Season 2 will also include the Water Tower, a new map where players can battle on the iconic Warner Bros. Water Tower, with surprise nods to popular Warner Bros. Discovery characters and franchises.”

Beetlejuice will be arriving later on in Season 2 to coincide with the movie “Beetlejuice Beetlejuice”, which is, of course, the sequel to the original movie, Beetlejuice (1988). That movie is coming to cinemas on September 4th internationally, and September 6th in North America. Both Samurai Jack Beetlejuice are the first new characters added to the game since it relaunched, where Agent Smith from The Matrix was also new.

MultiVersus is out now for PC and console, and is free to play.