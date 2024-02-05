TerraTech Worlds launches demo and announces roadmap

Following on from the million-selling TerraTech, Payload Studios has releases a demo for TerraTech Worlds, and the early access roadmap, too.

The developer says that TerraTech Worlds has been built in Unreal Engine 5 and optimised for “large scale simulation”, adding that it also has been designed for co-op PvE multiplayer that works with up to six people. The team says it “surpasses every limitation of the original game, with a beautiful, 300km² planet, fully deformable terrain, water physics, factory automation gameplay and vastly expanded customisation”.

Check out the announce trailer, below:

Ten years after TerraTech’s development began, TerraTech Worlds invites players to explore dangerous biomes, gather valuable resources, and build unique bases and vehicles to fend off roaming bandits. Offering dynamic weather, day and night cycles as well as enemies with their own behaviours and needs, TerraTech Worlds distils a decade of learning into a fresh sandbox survival experience. Players can explore just some of what the game has to offer in February’s Next Fest demo.

“TerraTech has been a labour of love over more than a decade, and as Payload grew and learned through that time, we realised the game was trapped by decisions made in its earliest days”, says Russ Clarke, CEO and Co-founder of Payload Studios. “We knew there was a more expansive, unfettered experience in there, waiting to be unleashed, and now we have the scale and the experience to do that justice, we are psyched to finally bring TerraTech Worlds into the light – starting with Steam Next Fest”.

The game itself is available to wishlist now, with the demo live today, February 5th. The game looks right up our street, like a combination of Valheim and Satisfactory. We’ll give it a go and report back on the podcast, perhaps.

TerraTech Worlds is coming soon to PC, via Steam.