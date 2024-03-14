Den of Wolves gets new video dissecting reveal

After a reveal last December, Den of Wolves has gone quiet, but now we’ve got a new video diving deeper into the co-op heist game.

The team behind the game, 10 Chambers, says that “The trailer hid some cryptic messages, and some hardcore fans went deep and unravelled most of them. Others were left a bit clueless”, so the aim of this new video is for Ulf Andersson, Creative Director on Den of Wolves to sit down and break it all down for people.

Check the video out, below:

Den of Wolves takes place in Midway City, an unregulated innovation metropolis in the North Pacific Ocean. It was founded by big corporations in the wake of deep learning AI, which became an unstoppable hacking tool, collapsing global economies and putting the dollar into free fall. Here, you and your friends will operate as criminals for hire in conflicts between rival corporations.

“We don’t try to do a trailer to hype the game, really. I mean, it helps, of course”, says Ulf Andersson, Creative Director for Den of Wolves. “It’s more to lock it in and say, stop fucking around and do the game, for God’s sake. You’re coming out of pre-production, and you show the first trailer; it forces you to lock down everything. That’s why I enjoy making them. Or I don’t enjoy making them, but they’re valuable”.

This is the second game from 10 Chambers, and GTFO was the debut title. That said, Andersson is also the creator of PayDay and PayDay 2, so he has some chops when it comes to making heist-based games. The tagline on the trailer says that “In this techno-thriller, you and your friends operate as criminals for hire in the conflicts between rival corporations in Midway City. Gather your crew, design the plan, gear up, and execute the heist”.

There’s no current release date for this one but you can wishlist it on Steam now.